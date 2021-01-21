IND USA
Anil Kapoor played Priyanka Chopra and Ranveer Singh's father in Dil Dhadakne Do.
Anil Kapoor played Priyanka Chopra and Ranveer Singh's father in Dil Dhadakne Do.
Anil Kapoor was hesitant to play Priyanka Chopra's father in Dil Dhadakne Do as they were once offered romantic films

  Anil Kapoor was sceptical about playing Priyanka Chopra's father in Dil Dhadakne Do, as they were offered films as a romantic pair in the past. His son, Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor, convinced him to take up the role.
By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON JAN 21, 2021 06:59 PM IST

Anil Kapoor confessed that he had reservations about playing Priyanka Chopra’s father in Dil Dhadakne Do, as he was offered films opposite her in the past. He was having some trouble with the transition from possibly playing a romantic pair to father-daughter.

It was Anil’s son, Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor, who encouraged him to take up the role, reminding him that he was just playing a character and was ‘not actually her father’.

Speaking to Tiffin Talks, Anil said that he has been ‘quite brave’ from the beginning of his career, and played an older character in Lamhe. “But my issue was… I am being very honest. I was like, ‘Priyanka Chopra’s father, yaar!’ We were supposed to do films where I was romantically with her. I thought, ‘Ranveer Singh phir bhi newcomer hai yaar’,” he said.

“Harsh came to me and said, ‘You are not actually her father, you are playing a role.’ Sometimes, you need such broad-minded and forward-thinking people around you who put sense into you. I thought, ‘Things have changed now, it’s you playing a character. You are not actually her father’,” he added.

Also see: Paparazzi congratulate Varun Dhawan on upcoming wedding with Natasha Dalal, watch his response

In Dil Dhadakne Do, directed by Zoya Akhtar, Anil played a business magnate on the verge of bankruptcy, with Priyanka and Ranveer playing his children. The film, which also featured Anushka Sharma, Farhan Akhtar, Rahul Bose and Shefali Shah in key roles, was a critical and commercial success.

Anil was most recently seen in AK vs AK, alongside Anurag Kashyap. Directed by Vikramaditya Motwane, the Netflix release saw them playing fictional versions of themselves. Harsh Varrdhan and his sister, Sonam Kapoor, also made cameo appearances in the film.

Anil will be seen next in Raj Mehta’s comedy, Jug Jugg Jeeyo, which also stars Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani and Neetu Kapoor. He also has Karan Johar’s ambitious period drama, Takht, in the pipeline.

