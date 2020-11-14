e-paper
Sushant Singh Rajput's niece Mallika Singh posts picture with actor on his five-month death anniversary

Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister Shweta Singh Kirti and niece Mallika Singh have shared pictures of the late actor as Saturday marked five months of his death.

bollywood Updated: Nov 14, 2020, 15:06 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Sushant Singh Rajput's niece Mallika Singh in a throwback picture with the actor.
         

Saturday marks the five-month death anniversary of Bollywood star Sushant Singh Rajput. His niece Mallika Singh has posted a heartbreaking picture and a message on the occasion. Sushant was found dead at his Mumbai residence on June 14.

She shared a lovely picture of Sushant holding her in a tight, warm grip as both smile at the camera. Posting the image on her Instagram Stories, Mallika wrote, “God has you in his keeping, I have you in my heart. 5 Months.”

Sushant’s death and the probe into it has been mired in controversies. In August, Malika had given a hard-hitting reply to the trolls who criticised Sushant’s sister Meetu Singh for not showing remorse over the death of the actor. She took to the comments section of Meetu’s post for Sushant and wrote, “Any unfair fingers pointed to my masi is an unfair finger pointed to my grandparents’ upbringing. The siblings had a profound bond. They loved each other and I have witnessed it growing up. All my mamu’s older sisters pampered him after nani ma left us, and my Meetu masi has been the strongest. Stop this campaign against the family, please. We’re fighting for with all emotional strength.”

Upon his death, Mallika had posted a childhood picture of herself with him and wrote, “I love you so, so much, my Gulshan mama. I will miss you immensely.”

 

Meanwhile, Sushant’s sister Shweta Singh Kirti has also shared fan posts on her Instagram, remembering the actor.

Sushant’s death was ruled a suicide by an All India Institute Of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) panel. Dr Sudhir Gupta, who was leading the panel, told ANI, “There were no injuries over the body other than hanging. There were no marks of struggle/scuffle in the body and clothes of the deceased.”

Also read: Kangana Ranaut welcomes ‘devi’ in form of sister-in-law on Diwali, shares pics from ‘andrera’ ritual. See pics

Vikas Singh, the lawyer representing Sushant’s father KK Singh, dismissed the AIIMS report and sought the formation of a fresh forensic team. Meanwhile, the CBI said in a statement in September that it is investigating all angles and ‘no aspect has been ruled out as of date’.

