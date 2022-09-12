Sushant Singh Rajput's sister says Bollywood killed him out of jealousy, insecurity: ‘His Brahmastra will destroy them'

Actor Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead in his Mumbai apartment in 2020. His death was ruled a suicide, leading to an outpouring of grief from fans. Now Sushant's sister Meetu Singh has remembered her brother in an Instagram post, and said, “Sushant's Brahmastra is enough to destroy Bollywood.” Also Read: Sushant Singh Rajput's sister Priyanka Singh says he didn't die of suicide: 'Rhea Chakraborty ruined his life'

Sharing a photo of Sushant, Meetu wrote, “Sushant’s Brahmastra is enough to destroy this Bollywood. Bollywood has always wanted to dictate the public, never stopping to show mutual respect and humility. How can we let people like this be the face of our country, which is so rich in moral values? Their sorry attempt of winning the public’s love with pretentiousness has failed. Quality and moral values are the only thing that’ll win admiration and respect.”

Sushant Singh Rajput's sister Meetu Singh has posted his photo.

She also shared a video of Sushant, in which he is seen talking at IIT Bombay. She captioned it, “Everybody recognises Sushant and his genius, but his own industry, Bollywood, failed to acknowledge his great understanding towards life and it’s mechanism; truly a tragedy. I’m really grateful to this Swedish YouTuber pewdiepie (Felix) for this heart-warming tribute for my only prince (SSR). It is very rewarding to see my brother being appreciated and cherished. Bollywood killed Sushant out of jealousy and insecurity and now Sushant lives in every household. Each and every family fights for Sushant as their own son."

After Sushant died in 2020, the CBI was brought to investigate the actor's death from various angles. Post his demise, his Patna residence was turned into his memorial with the late actor's telescope, books, guitar and other personal things.

Sushant made his Bollywood debut with Kai Po Che and gathered a lot of popularity after his biggest success M S Dhoni - The Untold Story. His last big-screen appearance before his death was Chhichhore, which was released in 2019 and was a hit. The actor was last seen in director Mukesh Chhabra's Dil Bechara opposite Sanjana Sanghi, which was the official remake of the novel The fault in our stars; the film went for an OTT release.

