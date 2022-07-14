Sushmita Sen and Lalit Modi are dating, he announces with romantic pics; Twitter asks 'ye kab hua'

Former IPL chairman and businessman Lalit Modi took everyone by surprise when he posted romantic pictures of himself with actor Sushmita Sen on his social media on Thursday evening. Lalit posted pictures of himself with Sushmita--two old and two seemingly recent--and addressed Sushmita as his ‘better half’, writing about ‘a new beginning and a new life’. The post took many fans by surprise. Also read: Sushmita Sen says she has made 'plenty of mistakes' in her life but doesn't 'carry any guilt about them'

Posting four pictures on Twitter, which included two throwback pics of the two of them, Lalit wrote, “Just back in london after a whirling global tour #maldives # sardinia with the families - not to mention my #betterhalf @sushmitasen47 - a new beginning a new life finally. Over the moon.” Lalit added several kissing and heart emojis at the end of the post. One of the pictures was a selfie of the two while another showed them looking into each other’s eyes with Lalit caressing her hair.

Fans of the actor reacted with shock and surprise with many asking, “Ye kab hua (when did this happen).” Another fan referred to Sushmita’s ex-boyfriend Rohman Shawl and wrote, “Whattttt????? I thought she was with Rohman ???? She married Lalit Modi ?? WTH” Another tweet read, “Is this a joke? I don’t believe this.” Many fans speculated that this could mean they were business partners but others argued that the pics looked too cosy.

Lalit later clarified that he and Sushmita aren’t married but have been dating. In a separate tweet, he wrote, “Just for clarity. Not married - just dating each other. That too it will happen one day.”

Sushmita was in a relationship with model Rohman Shawl before they parted ways amicably last year. "We began as friends, we remain friends!! The relationship was long over…the love remains,” Sushmita had posted on Instagram last December along with a picture of herself and Rohman.

