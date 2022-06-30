Sushmita Sen says she has made 'plenty of mistakes' in her life but doesn't 'carry any guilt about them'

Sushmita Sen recently appeared on Twinkle Khanna's YouTube channel for an interaction where both discussed relationships, men and bad decisions. During the conversation Sushmita opened up about ‘mistakes’ in her life and asserted that she never ‘bullsh*t’ about them. (Also read: Sushmita Sen shares dreamy pics from Maldives vacation)

Last year, Sushmita parted ways with her boyfriend Rohman Shawl whom she met through Instagram DMs sometime in 2018. They were first spotted together at Shilpa Shetty’s Diwali party in the same year. They have now remained friends.

Talking about Sushmita being vocal about her relationships, Twinkle recalled the time when ‘famous men were claiming to be virgins’ and appreciated the former Miss Universe for being more straightforward about her personal life. Responding to it, Sushmita said on Tweak India, “If you lose yourself you are nothing that’s been my standard belief in life. Be it plastic surgery, men in my life, relationships, married men--whatever you think is a bad thing, it exists.”

Sushmita added, “Tumhara dimaag chota hain, tumhara dil chota hain, samne wala insaan chota nahin hain. Tumhe kya lagta hain humne koi galtiyain nahi ki life me? Daba ke kiya hai. Danke ki chot pe kiya hai (It’s not the person who is small, but others' mindset and heart. You think we have not made any mistake in life? We have done plenty.) I don't carry any guilt about them, because I never bullsh*t about them.”

Sushmita entered the entertainment world after she won the Miss India and Miss Universe crowns in 1994. She started her film career a couple of years later. She last appeared in the Hotstar series Aarya. She received the Best Actor Female award at the Filmfare OTT Awards for her performance in the first season of the show. She hasn't appeared in a Hindi film in over ten years though.

