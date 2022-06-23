Sushmita Sen shares dreamy pics from Maldives vacation, fans say 'that's our Miss Universe'. See pics

Actor Sushmita Sen is vacationing in the Maldives. The actor has been sharing her pictures on Instagram giving her fans major ‘vacation goals’. Sushmita will next be seen in the third season of the web series Aarya, which is expected to release in 2023, as per reports. Also Read: Sushmita Sen poses with Salman Khan in new pic from Arpita Khan's Eid party, fans request them for Biwi No 1 sequel

Sharing a video of herself from a swimming pool, where she was seen enjoying her view of the beach, Sushmita wrote, “I want you to know… you’re the love of my life. #happyvibes #peace #stillness #lookingforward #yourstruly. I love you guys!! #duggadugga.”

One person commented, “That's our Miss Universe,” another fan said, “Miss Universe for a reason.” Complimenting the holiday vibe of her video, one said, “Live life king size.” While one called Sushmita “A true gem,” many others dropped heart emojis in the comments section.

She shared another picture in which she was seen posing while lying down near the pool. The picture was captioned, “#bliss #yourstruly #maldives #eaglesview. I love you guys!!! #duggadugga."

Sushmita Sen shares new pic.

Actor Charu Asopa, who is married to Sushmita's brother Rajeev Sen, dropped a heart eyed emoji on her post. One fan called Sushmita “Water baby,” and another one said, “Phoenix View! Sounds more appropriate.” One fan commented, “Miss Universe for a reason” another one wrote, “Beautiful like universe.”

Sushmita was crowned Miss Universe in 1994. She competed with contestants from 77 countries around the world. That same year, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was crowned Miss World 1994.

Sushmita was last seen in the Amazon Prime series Aarya 2, in which she played the role of Aarya Sareen, a woman who takes over her dead husband's drugs business. She received the Best Actor Female award at the Filmfare OTT Awards for the first season of Aarya.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON