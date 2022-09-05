Sushmita Sen celebrates Renee Sen's 23rd birthday with ex-boyfriends Rohman Shawl, Ritik Bhasin. See pics

Actor Sushmita Sen recently celebrated the birthday of her elder daughter Renee Sen, who turned 23. The birthday celebration was attended by two of Sushmita's ex-boyfriends – Ritik Bhasin and Rohman Shawl. Taking to her Instagram Stories, Renee re-posted several videos and pictures shared by the guests at her party. (Also Read | Sushmita Sen's daughter Renee shares new pic from birthday)

In one of the videos, Renee Sen sat on a table as Ritik recorded the clip. Renee gave different poses and goofy expressions as she smiled. Ritik shared the video and wrote, "Happy Birthday". Re-posting it, Renee said, "Thank you for making my birthday so memorable." She also re-shared a picture posted by Ritik that featuring the duo and Sushmita along with red heart emojis.

In one of the clips, Renee stood near a table just before blowing the candles on her cakes. Sushmita and Rohman were seen standing next to her as they smiled and captured the moment oncamera. She posted the video with red heart emojis. In another clip, Sushmita kissed Renee's forehead and hugged her as they moved sideways.

Rohman also took to Instagram Stories and shared a photo with Renee.

Rohman also took to Instagram Stories and shared a photo with Renee. He wrote, "Kiddo is 23. Happy Birthday, Renstar." Re-sharing it, Renee said, "Thank you so so much. I'm sending you a new picture for next year." For the occasion, Renee wore a shimmery dress while Sushmita, Rohman and Ritik opted for black outfits.

Earlier on Instagram, Renee shared a photo with Sushmita from her party and wrote a long note, "Thank you for all the avalanche of love and blessings on my birthday... It means the world to me... to be loved unconditionally is God's greatest blessing. Thank you Maa for shaping me into the woman I am today... I love you the mostest!! With love and immense gratitude, The Birthday Girl."

She also added, "PS: 23 feels AMAZING. To everyone who I spent my birthday eve with, thank you.. I have the BESTEST extended family. Special thank you to @ritik_bhasin for making my birthday eve so memorable, I can't thank you enough and everyone at @145cafeandbar for taking such great care of us. (Camera emoji): @ankitabhalla28 Thank you for this beautiful picture didi."

Sushmita and Ritik dated for several years before parting ways. The actor reportedly ended her relationship with Rohman in December last year after being together for a few years. Sushmita is now reportedly dating businessman and Indian Premier League (IPL) founder Lalit Modi.

Fans will see Sushmita portraying the lead role in an upcoming biopic, produced by Deepak Mukut. Taking to Instagram, trade analyst Taran Aadarsh shared the news, "Sushmita Sent to star in abiopic... Sushmita Sen will essay the principal role in a biopic... Deepak Mukut and Mansi Bagla collaborate once again for this film... This project also marks Mansi Bagla's first collaboration with Subi Samuel's production house Bungalow No. 84." She will be next seen in Disney+ Hotstar's Aarya season 3.

