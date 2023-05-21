Sushmita Sen celebrates with daughters Renee, Alisah on 29 years of Miss Universe win. See pics

Actor Sushmita Sen completed 29 years of winning the Miss Universe beauty pageant. On the occasion, the actor and her daughters Renee Sen and Alisah Sen had a small celebration at a restaurant. They had a cake-cutting session. Sushmita Sen was the first Indian woman to bag the Miss Universe title in 1994. Also read: Sushmita Sen celebrates 29 years of her Miss Universe win with pic from when she was 18

On Sunday, Sushmita took to her Instagram account and posted a bunch of pictures from the celebrations. In the photos, Sushmita was seen blowing a candle while her daughters were around her. Her cake read, “Happy 29 years Ms Universe.” One of the photos also had Sushmita posing with some chocolate smeared on her fingers.

Sharing the photos, Sushmita wrote in the caption, “Thank you God!!!! The ‘universe’ conspires in your favour Alisah & @reneesen47 this journey of life with the both of you by my side…is the ultimate celebration!!! I love you infinity #duggadugga #Maa.”

Soon after the post went live, Renee posted loved-up emojis. One user wrote in the comments, “You’ve stayed gorgeous for 29 years, infact you’ve become better every day!! Bhalo theko (take care)! Wishing every day of your life ahead is full of all things awesome!" “Women is a gift of God! Sushmita Sen (is a) gift for India,” added another one.

Earlier in the day, Sushmita had posted a throwback photo of herself. Along with it, she penned a note on 29 years of her historic win. She shared, "This picture is exactly 29 years old, shot by the epic man & photographer Prabuddha Dasgupta. In the rawness of this picture, he beautifully captured an 18-year-old me… with a smile he said, you realise you’re the first Miss Universe I’ve ever shot… I proudly added, it’s actually INDIA’s first ever Miss Universe."

"The privilege of representing & winning for my Motherland is an honour so profound, it brings me to tears of joy even today... 29 years later!!! I celebrate and remember this day with great pride as History bears witness, INDIA won Miss Universe for the first time ever on 21st May 1994 in Manila Philippines (Mahal Kia).

"Thank you all for the love, goodness, & the most beautiful messages… forever cherished!!! I love you guys!!!!" Sushmita added. Sushmita will be next seen in Aarya 3 and Taali.

