Sushmita Sen clicks pretty portrait of daughter Renee, 'mamisa' Charu Asopa loves it. See here

Sushmita Sen's daughter, Renee, on Sunday shared a new portrait of herself. She credited her mother as the photographer. "Vulnerable... Humane... Love.... I am a girl and proud to be one," Renee wrote in her caption.

The picture showed Renee posing with her eyes closed, and her curly hair falling over her face. Her aunt, Charu Asopa, complimented her in the comments section. "What a beautiful picture," she wrote, to which Renee replied, "Love you Mamisa." Sushmita commented, "And what a beautiful & passionate girl indeed!! looooove you Shona Maa!!" Renee replied that she had learned from the best, and that she loves Sushmita to 'infinity'.

Renee, who aspires to become an actor, made her debut in the short film Suttabaazi, released on Disney+ Hotstar earlier this year. In an interview with Hindustan Times, Renee admitted her privilege but maintained that she will ‘never take it for granted’. She said, “I’m not running away from my surname. I know it comes with a lot of responsibility and the love I’m getting is because of my mother, the kind of work she has done. But I’m not taking the pressure or else I won’t be able to do a single day’s job. And, I’ll never take it for granted, nor will I allow anybody else to take it for granted.”

Renee on Sunday also appeared in her mother's Instagram live interaction with fans. She sang a few lines from Olivia Rodrigo's 1 Step Forward 3 Steps Back, which her sister Alisah said that she is currently obsessed with.

Also read: Sushmita Sen's daughters join her Instagram session, Renee gives live singing performance. Watch

Sushmita made her acting comeback with the Disney+ Hotstar series Aarya last year. She said during her live session that she has shot most of the second season, and that they are waiting for things to get better before they can resume filming.