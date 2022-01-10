Sushmita Sen dances it out with daughters Renee and Alisah in new video, ex-boyfriend Rohman Shawl comments. Watch

Sushmita Sen switched up her workout routine and decided to dance it out with her daughters Renee and Alisah. She shared a video of the three of them matching steps to Aya Nakamura’s Copines. At the end of the clip, they struck goofy poses.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“Don’t feel like working out? No problem, let’s dance!!! Listen to your heart...follow the beat & move to your own rhythm!!! (Cardio done) #mamaspride Alisah & @reneesen47. Thank you for always keeping me on my toes!!!” Sushmita captioned her Instagram post, using hashtags such as ‘simple joys’, ‘dancing hearts’ and ‘happiness’. “I love you guys!!! #duggadugga,” she added.

The dance video got a compliment from Sushmita’s ex-boyfriend Rohman Shawl, who cheered for her younger daughter. “Alisah Alisah all the way,” he wrote, along with heart-eyes emojis.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Last month, Sushmita confirmed the end of her three-year relationship with Rohman in an Instagram post. Sharing a picture of them, she wrote, “We began as friends, we remain friends!!! The relationship was long over… the love remains!!! #nomorespeculations #liveandletlive #cherishedmemories #gratitude #love #friendship I love you guys!!! #duggadugga.” He commented ‘always’ on her post, followed by a heart emoji.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Sushmita talked about her break-up in an interview with Hindustan Times. “For me, closure is a big thing. When you are a public figure, the person involved with you is also in the public eye. Even if the person is there, because you have put them there. So, it is not fair for his life or your life to be stuck with everyone feeling something or thinking it’s a relationship,” she said.

Also see | Sushmita Sen confirms break-up with Rohman Shawl: ‘The relationship was long over’

“Closure is important for both people so that they can move on in their lives. And yeah, the friendship always remains. At my age, if I sit and start thinking about the terrible things, it is really my life that I wasted,” she added.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON