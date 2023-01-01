Sushmita Sen dazzles in little black dress, parties with daughters Renee Sen, Alisah Sen on New Year's Eve. See pics

Sushmita Sen took to Instagram and shared pictures from her New Year's Eve celebration on Sunday. She partied with her daughters Renee Sen and Alisah Sen in Dubai. She was all smiles as she shared her solo picture from the party. Her daughters also looked stylish as they wore dresses for the new year bash (Also read: Varun Dhawan, wife Natasha Dalal twin in black as they ring in new year with Malaika Arora, Arjun Kapoor. See pic)

Taking to Instagram Stories, Sushmita shared a video giving a glimpse of an lit-up Burj Khalifa in the background as she shared a party clip and wrote, “Happy 2023!! (happy and smiling face with red heart eyes, red heart and dancing girl emojis) I love you guys!!” She shared a video of a two singers decked up in white and black outfits, while giving a live performance inside the venue.

Sushmita Sen shares pictures of herself and daughters Renee and Alisah via Instagram Stories.

Sushmita also shared a solo picture of Alisah Sen, who wore printed black dress with black coat and white heels. She kept her hair open and smiled while posing for the camera. Sushmita's elder daughter Renee wore a knee length blue dress with a white oversized coat. She accessorised her look with open hair and black heels. Sushmita dropped kiss emojis on Renee's picture. Sushmita also shared her picture with a hug emoji. She opted for a little black dress and knee length black boots. She gave a stylish pose in the solo party photo.

Sushmita Sen shares videos of her New Year party venue via Instagram Stories.

Sushmita was the first Indian to win the Miss Universe title in 1994. After acting in movies such as Dastak, Biwi No 1, Main Hoon Na and Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya, she took a break from Bollywood. In 2020, she made her OTT debut with Aarya and in 2021, she starred in the second season of the series.

Sushmita is all set to play the role of transgender activist Gauri Sawant in a new film titled Taali. The official release date is yet to be announced. Sharing her look from the film in October 2022, on Instagram, Sushmira wrote in Hindi, "Won't clap, will ask others to clap. Nothing makes me prouder and more grateful than to have the privilege of portraying this beautiful person and of bringing her story to the world!!”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON