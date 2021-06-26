Sushmita Sen gets fan's marriage proposal, boyfriend Rohman Shawl says 'no': 'I've answered on her behalf'

Actor Sushmita Sen conducted a live session on Instagram late on Friday night and received a marriage proposal from a fan. Sushmita held the session with her two daughters Renee Sen and Alisah Sen, and boyfriend Rohman Shawl at her home. Rohman chose to give the answer on her behalf.

Sushmita Sen later shared the video as a post on Instagram. She was seen wearing a black slip dress and was flanked by Renee Sen and Alisah Sen as they sat on a couch. Rohman Shawl was seen standing behind her. Sushmita captioned her post, "#livesession You always make my day!! I love you guys!!! #duggadugga Alisah, @reneesen47 @rohmanshawl & #yourstruly."

During the live session, Alisah who was reading the comments, read out a fan's proposal to Sushmita, "Will you marry me?" However, before Sushmita could respond Rohman Shawl standing in the back reacted instantly with a firm 'no', at which Sushmita burst out laughing.

Alisah then said, "It's not for you it's for mama" to which Rohman said, "But I've answered on her behalf only no?" When Alisah persisted that Sushmita responds to the fan, she said, "He quickly answered 'no'."

Speaking about the second season of her web series Aarya, Sushmita said, "Let me just tell you the last schedule is left for Aarya and it's not a very long one so it should be done very very soon...But more than soon what is important is that the amount of love and appreciation you've given Aarya when we come back you've to love Season 2."

Sushmita made her acting come back last year with Aarya and has been working on its sequel. The first season also featured actors Chandrachur Singh and Sikander Kher. Directed by Ram Madhvani, Sandeep Modi, and Vinod Rawat, Aarya is an official Indian remake of a popular Dutch show Penoza.

For Aarya, she had bagged the title Best Actor in drama series at award shows such as Filmfare, Dada Saheb Phalke, Film Critics Guild, Raj Kapoor Award.