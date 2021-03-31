Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Sushmita Sen is all praise for boyfriend Rohman Shawl as he writes a few lines on loneliness: 'Uff Jaan, baat to hai'
Sushmita Sen is all praise for boyfriend Rohman Shawl as he writes a few lines on loneliness: 'Uff Jaan, baat to hai'

Rohman Shawl and Sushmita Sen display their love online as she appreciates his poetry on loneliness and he credits her for the talent.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 31, 2021 08:49 AM IST
All seems to be well between Sushmita Sen and Rohman Shawl.

Actor Sushmita Sen is all praise for boyfriend Rohman Shawl as he shared some beautiful lines on loneliness which got him the appreciation from Sushmita . Speculations of their breakup have been doing the rounds for some time now. The couple was rumoured to have split after Sushmita shared some cryptic posts on Instagram.

Rohman posted few black and white pictures and wrote, "Uss waqt,uss jagah, jaha mujhe laga main akela hoon, waha mujhe is paaid ka saath mila !! Isey ab maine qaaid kar liya hain, aur akelepann se rishta gair kar liya hain -RS #rohmanclicks #rohmanwrites #rohmanfeels #serenity."

Sushmita was quick to respond with, "Ufffff jaan! Baat toh hai (You have something in those lines)," and added a few heart emojis. Rohman also replied to her and wrote, "@sushmitasen47 sangati ka asar hai (Your company has affected me)."

Last month, Sushmita and Rohman were spotted with her daughters Renee and Alisah. She had triggered fans' concerns over her relationship when she shared a post about how men never realise a woman will leave them if they don't change. She'd written, "The problem is women think he will change, he won't. The mistake men make is thinking she'll never leave, She will - Anonymous," she had written. She shared the note and captioned the post as, "Moral of the story...”He won’t, She will” #factcheck #truethat I love you guys!!! Mmuuuaaah."

Also read: Karanvir Bohra looks lovingly at his newborn in these new pics

Sushmita was most recently seen in her comeback project, Ram Madhvani's Aarya. The web series landed on Disney+Hotstar and also featured Chandrachur Singh in a pivotal role. She is currently shooting for the second season of the thriller series that was widely appreciated.

