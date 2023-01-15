Sushmita Sen laughs out loud as she poses candidly with bride at cousin's wedding, shares sweet message

Sushmita Sen has shared a candid picture from the recent wedding of her cousin Gaurav Sen with his girlfriend Julja along with a note for the newlyweds. The actor had attended the wedding earlier this month with ex-boyfriend Rohman Shawl, daughters Renee and Alisah, her parents, brother Rajeev Sen and his estranged wife Charu Asopa and their daughter Ziana. Sushmita also announced her ‘homecoming’ for the third season of her hit web series, Aarya. Also read: Sushmita Sen's brother Rajeev reacts to Lalit Modi's post about being on oxygen support after Covid-19 and pneumonia

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Taking to Instagram, Sushmita shared a picture posing back to back with sister-in-law Julja while her cousin Gaurav posed with folded hands. While Sushmita is seen in a beige saree, Julja is in her red bridal lehenga and Gaurav is in a sherwani. In a sweet message for the couple, Sushmita wrote, "Congratulations Julja & Gaurav!!! WHAT A FUN WEDDING @gsen27 @andreemarie92 If this is you moments after your vows…I can only imagine the joy & happiness a lifetime together awaits!!! May God bless this beautiful love, friendship & commiitment! I love you both so soooooo much!!! #duggadugga #yours #didi."

Sushmita Sen shared an unseen picture from her cousin's wedding.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Sushmita also confirmed her return to Aarya for season 3. Sharing a video of how she had a reunion with her team, she wrote on Instagram, "The warmest homecoming" My #aaryafamily ...Darlings Darlings...Stand by me!! #sneakpeak #allheart #Aarya3. I love you guys!!!"

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Ram Madhvani's Aarya marked Sushmita's digital debut and her comeback on-screen after long. The actor plays the protagonist, a powerful and strong character, who goes beyond boundaries to protect her family from the world of crime. The first season was nominated for the Best Drama series at the International Emmy Awards.

Talking about season 3, Sushmita had earlier said, "It is a new dawn for Aarya Sareen, and she is fierce. In season 3, she is going places and starting her own story free from the obstacles of her past. Reprising the role of Aarya is like slipping into old jeans but for a brand-new journey."

Sushmita is also set to play the role of transgender activist Gauri Sawant in a new web series titled Taali.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT Entertainment Desk Dedicated professionals who write about cinema and television in all their vibrancy. Expect views, reviews and news.