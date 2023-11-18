Sushmita Sen on plans of tying the knot with Lalit Modi: ‘If I wanted to marry someone, I’d be married to them'

Sushmita Sen has never shied away from talking about her dating life. Now, in an interview with Mid-Day, the actor spoke about her brief romance with businessman Lalit Modi. She revealed that while it was “just another phase,” she was amused by how pictures of them was received by people. (Also Read: Sushmita Sen says she called up heads of Netflix, Hotstar to ask for work: ‘I am an actor I want to come back’)

What Sushmita said

Sushmita Sen dated Lalit Modi for a brief while(Twitter)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Sushmita pointed out that while she never shared her relationship status with Lalit Modi, she only took to social media once to clarify that she's not married. “I just put out one post on Instagram because sometimes I think when people keep quiet, their silence is mistaken for weakness or fear. I just needed to put out one post to let them know I am laughing. After that, I was done with it.”

“Memes bahut mast aa rahe hain. Mazza aa raha hai. But kya hai, kisi ko agar aap golddigger bulate ho toh usey monetise toh mat karo kum se kum. (I'm enjoying all the memes, but if you're calling someone a golddigger, at least don't monetise her). And check your facts. Mujhe gold nahi diamond pasand hain (I like diamonds, not gold). Anyway, that was another experience, another phase, and things happened. And if I was going to marry someone, I'd be marrid to them. I don't try. I either do or I don't,” Sushmita added in the interview.

About Sushmita's dating life

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Lalit Modi took to X (formerly Twitter) last year and shared intimate pictures with the a, hinting that they're hitched. However, after much furore, Sushmita issued a clarification on Instagram that she doesn't have a ring on her finger yet.

Sushmita was recently seen rekindling her romance with former boyfriend Rohman Shawl. The two were seen holding hands at a recent Diwali party.

Sushmita was last seen in Aarya Season 3 Part 1.

Entertainment! Entertainment! Entertainment! 🎞️🍿💃 Click to follow our Whatsapp Channel 📲 Your daily dose of gossip, films, shows, celebrities updates all in one place.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT Entertainment Desk Dedicated professionals who write about cinema and television in all their vibrancy. Expect views, reviews and news.