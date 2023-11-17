Sushmita Sen says she called up heads of Netflix, Hotstar to ask for work: ‘I am an actor I want to come back’

Sushmita Sen has revealed that when she wanted to make her comeback in showbiz and return to acting, she did not shy away from picking the phone and calling up people to ask for work. In a new interview with Mid Day, Sushmita said that she called up the heads of digital platforms such as Netflix and Disney+ Hotstar to say that she is an actor, and would like to make a comeback onscreen. Sushmita Sen has headlined three seasons of her digital debut show, Aarya.

When Sushmita called up people for work

In short clip from the interview shared by the publication, Sushmita said, "I called up the heads of Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, and Hotstar. And, I said 'My name is Sushmita Sen. I am an actor, I used to be one anyway. And, I want to come back and work."

Sushmita and Taali

Released earlier this year, Taali featured Sushmita in the role of transgender activist Gauri Sawant and the film garnered much critical appreciation. However, some critics also wondered if a transgender would have essayed the role in a better manner. She told the English daily that she was "not okay with Taali" till she got to know that it was Gauri Sawant herself who wanted Sushmita to play the role. Talking about her eight-year-long break, she also said that one needs participate and observe life to become a better actor.

Sushmita before Aarya

Sushmita made a comeback with her digital debut Aarya in 2020 after a long break from acting. Prior to the show directed by Ram Madhvani, Sushmita was seen in some small comedy films such as Dulha Mil Gaya and No Problem. She also had a cameo in FALTU. Her 2015 Bengali film Nirbaak was the last one that featured her onscreen before she took her break.

Sushmita on her comebacl

In an exclusive interview with Hindustan Times, Sushmita talked about her comeback earlier this year. “I felt like a newcomer, attending 14-hour workshops and coming home late and loving every bit of it… I am glad I listened to my heart, even if it meant walking away from films. I stepped away and unlearned, learned, and came back with Aarya," she said.

Entertainment! Entertainment! Entertainment! 🎞️🍿💃 Click to follow our Whatsapp Channel 📲 Your daily dose of gossip, films, shows, celebrities updates all in one place

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON