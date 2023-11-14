Raveena Tandon's Diwali dump includes pics with Sushmita Sen, Govinda: 'Party with friends like family'

Raveena Tandon has had a busy Diwali this year, hopping from one Diwali party to another. The actor was spotted with daughter Rasha Thadani, who will be making her Bollywood debut soon, at many of the recent parties. On Monday, Raveena took to Instagram to share pictures of her Diwali weekend. Her Diwali album included selfies with Sushmita Sen and Govinda. Also read: Madhuri Dixit poses with Salman Khan at Diwali bash; Sara Ali Khan, Ananya Panday, Raveena Tandon party together Raveena Tandon posed with Sushmita Sen, Govinda and family.

Raveena Tandon's lit Diwali

Raveena wrote in her caption, "And the celebrations continue. A walk with Mahadev, my friendly neighbour Mrs Anwar, my two princesses, Deepavali (Deepa (lamps) and valli (in a row) and the party with friends like family." Raveena posted a picture of herself and actor Sushmita Sen from Shilpa Shetty's Diwali bash last week. The two were dressed in yellow and golden ethnic looks, respectively.

Raveena Tandon poses with Govinda's family

In her Diwali dump, Raveena also shared a picture of herself posing with Govinda; the two have done many films together, such as Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, Akhiyon Se Goli Maare, Pardesi Babu and Anari No.1, among others.

Joining Raveena and Govinda in the picture were their families. Raveena's daughter Rasha and son Ranbir Thadani as well as Govinda's wife Sunita Ahuja and their children, Tina and Yashvardan Ahuja. In the other photos she posted, Raveena gave a glimpse of her Diwali puja as well as the festive decor at her home.

Diwali parties this season

Raveena kicked off the festive season as she attended fashion designer Manish Malhotra's star-studded Diwali bash in Mumbai. Among the guests were Aishwarya Rai, Salman Khan, Kiara Advani, Shahid Kapoor, Nita Ambani with to-be daughter-in-law Radhika Merchant, Rekha, Varun Dhawan with designer-wife Natasha Dalal, Farhan Akhtar with actor-wife Shibani Akhtar, Madhuri Dixit with husband Dr Shriram Nene and many others.

A day prior to Diwali, Shilpa Shetty and her family hosted a grand party, inviting her friends from the industry. The party, held in Mumbai on Saturday, was attended by some of the biggest names in Bollywood including Shahid Kapoor, Mira Rajput, Kriti Sanon, Sushmita Sen, Bhumi Pednekar and others. Raveena was joined by her children at the Diwali bash. In a few pictures shared on Instagram, Raveena posed with Bhagyashree, Tamannaah Bhatia and the hostess Shilpa Shetty herself.

Entertainment! Entertainment! Entertainment! 🎞️🍿💃 Click to follow our Whatsapp Channel 📲 Your daily dose of gossip, films, shows, celebrities updates all in one place

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON