Sushmita Sen's daughter Renee offers advice on how to tackle trolls: 'Let them gossip about you'

Renee Sen, the older daughter of Sushmita Sen, has shared a post about how to handle haters. Check it out here.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 16, 2021 04:17 PM IST
Renee Sen has shared a new post on Instagram.

Actor Sushmita Sen's daughter, Renee, has shared a post about dealing with haters online. Renee took to Instagram Stories on Tuesday and shared a quote about not giving trolls the time of day.

The post read, "Let them judge you. Let them misunderstand you. Let them gossip about you. Their opinions aren't your problem. You stay kind, committed to love and free in your authenticity. No matter what they do or say, don't you dare doubt your worth or the beauty of truth. Just keep on shining like you do.”

Renee Sen's Instagram story.

Renee made her acting debut with the short film Suttabaazi. It was released mere months after Sushmita made her acting comeback with the series Aarya. Renee was adopted by Sushmita in 2000. She has a sister, Alisah.

In an Ask Me Anything session earlier this year, she was asked if she was aware of her biological mother's identity. A person asked, "Do you know who is your real mother? Just want to know. Sus mam is fab we all know." Replying to it, Renee wrote, "I am born to my mother’s heart. This is as real as it gets."

Also read: Sushmita Sen's daughter Renee shares major throwback of her mom: 'My whole heart'

In a recent interview with Hindustan Times, Renee spoke about the advice Sushmita gave her about staying grounded despite her privileges. “Maa said you want to act, you figure it out. So I’m doing it step-by-step. If it’s easy, would I have valued it enough? I don’t think so. I’m aware of the uncertainties of this profession. Maa tells me to keep grounded, complete my education so that ‘No one can tell you, you’re less than anybody and you don’t make anybody feel like that’. I want to be self made. I’ll approach directors, show Suttabaazi and request them to consider me for their projects," she said.

