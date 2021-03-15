Sushmita Sen's daughter Renee shares major throwback of her mom: 'My whole heart'

Actor Sushmita Sen's daughter, Renee, has shared a throwback picture on Instagram. Renee made her acting debut with the short film Suttabaazi, in the same year that Sushmita made her comeback with the web series Aarya.

On Sunday, Renee took to Instagram to share an old family photo, which showed Sushmita surrounded by toddlers. She captioned it simply, with a black heart emoji. "My whole heart," she wrote in an Instagram Story, which showed her mother posing against a wall.

She also shared a couple of new pictures from the sets of a film. While the first post showed Renee deep in concentration with headphones on, the second showed her engaged in a thumb war with one of her friends. "Just two people striving to be the best at whatever they do." she captioned her first post on Monday. "We take our friendship very seriously You make the world a happier place @zubin_shah Love always," she captioned the second post.

In a recent interview with Hindustan Times, Renee admitted that she is privileged, but said that her mother has taught her to prove her skills. “I’m not running away from my surname. I know it comes with a lot of responsibility and the love I’m getting is because of my mother, the kind of work she has done. But I’m not taking the pressure or else I won’t be able to do a single day’s job. And, I’ll never take it for granted, nor will I allow anybody else to take it for granted,” the the21-year-old said.

“Maa said you want to act, you figure it out. So I’m doing it step-by-step. If it’s easy, would I have valued it enough? I don’t think so. I’m aware of the uncertainties of this profession. Maa tells me to keep grounded, complete my education so that ‘No one can tell you, you’re less than anybody and you don’t make anybody feel like that’. I want to be self made. I’ll approach directors, show Suttabaazi and request them to consider me for their projects,” she added.

