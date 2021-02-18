Sushmita Sen's daughter Renee reveals if she is single, confesses she wanted to enter beauty pageants

Renee Sen, the daughter of actor Sushmita Sen, interacted with fans using the ‘Ask Me A Question’ feature on Instagram. She fielded diverse questions, from her upcoming projects to her relationship status.

One fan asked Renee, “R u single?” She replied, “Focussed on my career and college right now... That's my relationship status right now.”

Last month, Renee made her acting debut with a short film titled Suttabaazi, which released on Disney+ Hotstar. When a fan asked how she plans to break into Bollywood, she said, “By auditioning for roles.”

In Suttabaazi, Renee played a rebellious teenager, who tries to keep her smoking habit hidden from her parents during the lockdown. As a non-smoker herself, she found the role challenging. Replying to a fan, she wrote, “I'm so glad you enjoyed Suttabaazi! The smoking part was really difficult, my lungs felt very uncomfortable.”

Renee shared her favourite thing about being an actor - ‘the opportunity to bring stories and characters to life’. She also revealed that her next project will be announced ‘very soon’.

Talking about the best lesson Sushmita has taught her, Renee wrote, “I'm learning from her everyday but the fact that she's making me independent and self made is the best thing I'm learning from her.”

Renee was also asked if she ever aspired to enter a beauty pageant like Sushmita, who won the Miss Universe title in 1994. “As a child, yes,” she confessed. She also gave a sweet response to a fan who wanted to date her. “Thank you for the love,” she wrote, with heart and hug emojis.

Earlier, in an interview with HT Brunch, Renee said that she was bitten by the acting bug when she was quite young. “I was six months old when mum took me to her first shoot. I remember as a child being on the sets of Main Hoon Na (2004) and Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya (2005). I’ve seen Mom get ready for ramp walks, interviews and speeches. That’s when I realised I wanted to do this,” she said.

“I also think it’s one thing to want to do something, and quite another to enjoy it when you actually do it. After this movie, I know for sure I want to do this 1,000 per cent, with every ounce of life I have in me,” she added.