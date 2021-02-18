Nick Jonas' 2018 trip to India with Priyanka Chopra led to a massive change in their wedding plans
Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra Jonas tied the knot in 2018. However, The White Tiger star revealed that wasn't the original wedding plan. She revealed in her book that the couple had previously decided to wait until 2019.
Speaking about her wedding plans in her recently released book Unfinished, Priyanka recalled Nick and her decided to advance their wedding during the singer's second trip to India. "Once I said yes, we stayed up until 8:30 in the morning face-timing our families and friends. Then the wedding planning essentially began. At first, we thought about getting married the following year, sometime in 2019," she explained.
"But in August, when Nick was visiting India again, he said he did not want to wait. Neither did I. We knew we were ready and our families knew we were ready. 'Why wait,' we thought. 'Let's just do it.' When you know, you know. And so we did," she added.
Back in 2018, Priyanka and Nick left the world gushing when they confirmed their dating rumours on social media during his first visit to the country. The couple visited the country together, attended the high-profile Ambani engagement (Akash and Shloka’s engagement party) in Mumbai, were spotted stepping out hand-in-hand for dinner dates and enjoyed a vacation in Goa.
This trip was soon followed by a trip in August 2018 with Nick's parents, Denise Jonas and Paul Kevin Jonas, Sr., and soon the engagement photos followed. They then tied the knot at a big fat Indian-Christian wedding in Jodhpur's Umaid Bhawan Palace on December 2.
Today, the couple has been married for over two years and their love continues to leave fans in awe. On the occasion of Valentine's Day, Nick sent across hundreds of roses to Priyanka in the UK and left her smitten. Priyanka, too, surprised Nick by asking her people to put together a candle arrangement that read, 'I love you', at their Los Angeles home, where Nick currently is.
Bombay High Court questioned a fan of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput how he knew the contents of a film being made on the actor. The said fan had gone to court, challenging a film, Nyaay: The Justice.
Sara Ali Khan shared a cute picture with her girl gang. All were dressed in red and holding red roses. Her fans were more than happy to see their favourite star. See here.
Priyanka Chopra turned red as she recalled 'the moment' she realised that she was in love with Nick Jonas. Listen to her tell the story here.
Saif Ali Khan's son Ibrahim Ali Khan and Sohail Khan's son Nirvan partied with their friends recently. Their friend, Orhan Awatramani, shared pictures from the bash.
Shilpa Shetty and Suniel Shetty, stars of the popular 2000 film Dhadkan, reunited recently. They were joined by Mukesh Chhabra. See the photo here.
