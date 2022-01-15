Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Sushmita Sen’s ex-boyfriend Rohman Shawl shares recent life lesson he learnt: ‘It hurts, it pains and it remains’
bollywood

Sushmita Sen’s ex-boyfriend Rohman Shawl shares recent life lesson he learnt: ‘It hurts, it pains and it remains’

Rohman Shawl, who used to be in a relationship with Sushmita Sen, talked about a life lesson he learnt during his recent Covid-19 recovery.
Rohman Shawl has just recovered from Covid-19.
Published on Jan 15, 2022 07:49 AM IST
ByHT Entertainment Desk

Sushmita Sen’s ex-boyfriend Rohman Shawl opened up his Instagram for an Ask Me Anything session on Friday. In response to questions from fans, he revealed his strength, a life lesson he learnt during his recent recovery from Covid-19 and hinted at his acting debut.

“What did you learn from this Covid and about life while recovering?” one Instagram user wanted to know. Rohman replied, “The biggest lesson learnt, no matter how big the problem is, if you have the will, you can face it all by yourself! It hurts, it pains and it remains!!! Just remember, in the end, you are the one who gains!”

On being asked about his strength, Rohman said, “The fact that I don’t lie to myself!!! YOU is all YOU need! Just sometimes a jaadu ki jhappi (hug) from someone special kinda works.” He also hinted that he will soon announce his debut project. Replying to a fan who said ‘can’t wait to see you on screen’, he said, “So sweet of you! Thankfully I shot for something right before I got Covid! It’s under post-production! Will give the details soon #newbeginnings.”

RELATED STORIES
Rohman Shawl answered fan questions on Instagram Stories.

Rohman also talked about watching Korean dramas while he was in isolation and in another response, revealed that he is ‘still feeling very weak and tired’.

Sushmita and Rohman recently ended their three-year relationship. She announced the break-up in an Instagram post: “We began as friends, we remain friends!!! The relationship was long over… the love remains!!!” She added hashtags such as ‘no more speculations’ and ‘cherished memories’. He commented ‘always’ on her post, followed by a heart emoji. In one of his comments, he called her ‘family’.

Also see: Sushmita Sen dances it out with daughters Renee and Alisah in new video, ex-boyfriend Rohman Shawl comments. Watch

Rohman was close to Sushmita’s family, including her daughters Renee and Alisah. Recently, he showered love on a video of the three dancing together.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
HT Entertainment Desk

Dedicated professionals who write about cinema and television in all their vibrancy. Expect views, reviews and news.

Topics
sushmita sen rohman shawl
TRENDING TOPICS
India's Covid Cases
Omicron
Bengal Train Accident
Horoscope Today
Makar Sankranti 2022
Pongal 2022
Magh Bihu
Makar Sankranti
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP