Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Sushmita Sen says she does not allow anyone to gift diamonds, not even Rohman Shawl
bollywood

Sushmita Sen talks about buying her own diamonds, and reveals she does not allow Rohman Shawl to gift her any. 
Published on Oct 17, 2021 11:40 AM IST
By HT Entertainment Desk

Sushmita Sen famously said a few years ago that women must buy their own diamonds. In a new interview, she has now revealed that she does not even let her boyfriend Rohman Shawl buy her diamonds.

Asked if she holds any diamonds or jewels gifted by boyfriend Rohman Shawl close to her heart, Sushmita Sen told Zoom TV, "I do not allow friends to gift me diamonds. That does not happen. I buy them, I like gifting them.” She also remembered the first diamond she bought and said it was a “ten-cent diamond with a pure gold band that had an open-ended thing” that could be adjusted for size. “After that, I graduated slowly to 22 carat.”

She also elaborated on her famous statement on women buying diamonds for themselves. “This I hold to this day. Size matters so that you can let the man know and see that either you match the size of my diamond or the size of my heart. Heart is going to be tough so work on the diamond please and make it bigger than this. It's important to set benchmarks for yourself,” she added.

In a 2016 Instagram post, Sushmita Sen wrote, “A #diamond is #forever my most #famous #rock a #massive #ring I gifted myself a while ago that gently stated "either beat the size of my stone or match the size of my heart" #celebrateyourself #itsempowering #women #diamonds #facets #brilliance.”

When she was spotted with a ring, rumours about her engagement started doing rounds. However, Sushmita shut down the rumours and said, “This ring is to remind me and all of you that I don’t need a man in my life to have diamonds. I can own them myself.”

Sushmita recently wrapped up shoot for the second season of Aarya.

