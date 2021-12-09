Sushmita Sen says she has ‘grown up’ watching Madhuri Dixit’s Dhak Dhak: ‘I could do every step’

Sushmita Sen opened up about a special promo for the upcoming second season of her show, Aarya, featuring Madhuri Dixit and showered praise on her. Sushmita, who is eight years younger to Madhuri, also revealed that she has ‘grown up’ watching Dhak Dhak from the 1992 film Beta and even knew all the dance steps from start to finish.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Madhuri turned narrator for a new teaser for Aarya season two and recapitulated the journey of Sushmita’s titular character in the first season, as she goes from being a doting mother and wife to taking over the reins of her husband’s drug business after he was killed.

Talking to Pinkvilla, Sushmita said, “Isn’t she amazing? First of all, she is Madhuri Dixit. I mean we are fans, we all love her to pieces. I have grown up to Dhak Dhak, and I could do every step all the way. And then to have the honour of her associating with Aarya and in her style.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“She is such a graceful woman, and she actually is so much of what Aarya is - a very strong, family-oriented woman. Also knows how to balance work and life beautifully. So yeah, a big shout out to Disney+ Hotstar for conceiving this as an idea, and for of course Madhuri ma’am to say yes to doing it. It is also very encouraging to see a co-actress stepping forward to collaborate. Huge honour. I will cherish it forever,” she added.

Also see: Sushmita Sen says she underwent surgery days ago, reveals 'new look’ on birthday

Aarya is co-created by Ram Madhvani and Sandeep Modi, who also directed the series along with Vinod Rawat. The show, which marked Sushmita’s digital debut, is a remake of the Dutch series Pinoza and also stars Chandrachur Singh, Sikandar Kher, Manish Choudhary and others. The second season will premiere on Disney+ Hotstar on December 10.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}