Sushmita Sen shows her 'reel and real' sides and Rohman Shawl is all love, Renee Sen calls herself 'luckiest'
Sushmita Sen is being showered with love from by her boyfriend Rohman Shawl and her daughter Renee Sen on her recent Instagram post. The actor shared a clip showing her 'reel and real' sides while talking about her character Aarya.
She made her digital debut with the Disney+ Hotstar series, playing the titular role in it. Sushmita is currently filming the second season of the show and shared a video summing up her on-screen and off-screen personas. "I am every woman From the intensity of #Aarya to the lightness of being Sush!!! I love you guys!!! Reel & Real glimpses by @prasad_bandkar," she captioned the video.
Rohman took to the comments section and wrote, "Aarya i like Sush i love". Renee echoed similar emotions when she commented, "I LOVE YOU PS: I'm the luckiest... I have both Aarya and You". Fans also showered Sushmita with love. "We Love you too mam," a fan said. "You look gorgeous in every avtar and the way you switch reel to real is something else..thing is i love you you are," said another fan. "Always effortlessly poised with grace! Love it," a third fan said.
Sushmita began the filming of the second season last month. Sharing her excitement of returning to the sets, Sushmita said, "'Hell hath no fury like a woman ‘Reborn’' #Aarya #season2 #jaipur #khammaghani #privet I love you guys!!! #superexcited mmmuuuaaah!!!" Renee doubled up as her biggest cheerleader in the post. She said, "OH MY GOD! MAAAAAAA !!!!! What a shot and what a caption!!! I love you!!!!!!".
Aarya marked Sushmita's acting comeback after several years. In the show, Sushmita essays the role of a woman who takes over her husband’s illicit drug business to protect her family. The second season is being shot in Jaipur.