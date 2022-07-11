Sushmita Sen shows off her tan in selfie from Sardinia, Renee Sen calls her gorgeous

Actor Sushmita Sen shared a picture of herself from her holiday in Italy. Taking to Instagram on Sunday, Sushmita posted a selfie from Sardinia. In the picture, Sushmita wore a halter neck ribbed brown and cream coloured outfit and opted for dark sunglasses. The actor sat at a restaurant and the sea featured in the background. (Also Read | Sushmita Sen shares dreamy pics from Maldives vacation)

Sharing the photo, Sushmita captioned the post, "Sen & the Italian Sun "(wink face and red heart emojis) #sardinia #sunkissed #vitamind (smiling face and lips emojis) I love you guys!!! #duggadugga (dancer emoji)." Reacting to the post, Sushmita's elder daughter-actor Renee Sen commented, "Gorgeous" followed by heart eyes and red heart emojis.

Fans also showered their love on Sushmita. A person wrote, "That's what I call Sen-sation, love you." "So pretty and gorgeous," said an Instagram user. "My favourite queen," said a fan. "The queen of hearts," commented another person. "The sun borrowing heat from sexy sen," read a comment.

Recently, Sushmita announced that her web show Aarya is all set to return for another season. The hit show premiered its two seasons on the OTT platform Disney+ Hotstar. Sushmita took to Instagram to announce the news and shared a video that included snippets from the show's last season and wrote, "Sherni begins a new journey, Hotstar Specials Aarya S3 development begins. I love you guys!"

Speaking about her role in season 3, Sushmita said, as quoted by news agency ANI, "It is a new dawn for Aarya Sareen, and she is fierce. In season 3, she is going places and starting her own story free from the obstacles of her past. Reprising the role of Aarya is like slipping into old jeans but for a brand-new journey. It feels great to be back with Ram Madhvani and the Disney Hotstar team, can't wait to return the love and appreciation viewers have showered on Aarya."

Aarya marked Sushmita's comeback on-screen and her digital debut in June 2020. In the series, the actor plays the protagonist Arya Sareen who goes beyond boundaries to protect her family from the world of crime. The first season was even nominated for the Best Drama' series at the International Emmy Awards. Directed by Ram Madhvani, the series also stars Namit Das, Manish Chaudhari, Sikandar Kher, and Vinod Rawat among others.

