Sushmita Sen turns a personal hairdresser for daughter Alisah: 'While I am all stressed, she meditates'

Actor Sushmita Sen has donned the hat of a barber for her younger daughter Alisah. On Saturday, the actor shared a picture of her cutting and styling Alisah's hair on Instagram.

"Alisah has a way of making me feel really important...I've been her official choice of hairdresser since she was three yrs old!!!? While I am all stressed to cut her hair, she simply meditates. Love her confidence," Sushmita Sen quipped.

Reacting to the post, Sushmita's sister-in-law Charu Asopa Sen, who is expecting her first child, commented: "Wow." Sushmita's fans also reacted to the post. "Acing mom's duties," a user wrote. "Hahaha love Alisah's confidence," another user said.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sushmita, who made her acting comeback last year in the web series Aarya, is busy working on its sequel, being helmed by Ram Madhvani. The first season also featured actors Chandrachur Singh and Sikander Kher.