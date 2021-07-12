Sussanne Khan calls mom 'epitome of grace' in sweet birthday note, Neetu Kapoor says 'she is the best'

Sussanne Khan has shared a bunch of pictures and a sweet note to wish her mother Zarine Khan on her birthday. The pictures appeared to be taken at a birthday party hosted for Zarine. It featured several family members, including Sussanne's sister Farah Khan Ali, and her sons with ex-husband Hrithik Roshan.

In the note, Sussanne Khan called her mother her 'favourite human.' "Strong women don’t play victim, They don’t make themselves look pitiful, They may have a storm in their hearts, Yet their smile will be filled with love and forgiveness. The thing is that they absolutely adore life and realise nothing is worth complaining about," her note began.

"My Mummsy… you are the epitome of grace and strength… so grateful for You. Happy happiest birthday Mom… You are my favourite Human. We learned all of it from you," Sussanne added.

Several celebrities took to the comments section and wished Zarine a happy birthday. "Happy happy to her she is the best," Neetu Kapoor said. "Happy birthday Zarine aunty wishing you all in abundance," Shilpa Shetty said. "Happy happy birthday aunty Zarine," Raveena Tandon commented. "Happy birthday Zarine auntie," Neelam Kothari Soni wrote.

Fans also took to the comments section and wished Zarine. While several fans dropped birthday wishes, a few also noted that Sussanne resembles her mother.

On the other hand, Farah shared pictures with Sussanne and Zarine on Instagram and wrote, "Happy birthday Mom. You are my world. I wish you Happiness Health Love Light Laughter Luck Prosperity and more. You are the coolest mom in the world and the bond that holds the family together. We are so lucky to have you. Love you to the moon and back."

Sussanne has been in the news lately for her fitness videos. On Sunday, she caught Hrithik Roshan's attention with her workout video. In the clip, shared on Instagram, Sussanne said, "Sunday Workout hardest Day.. I never dreamt that I would be somebody like me…. Somebody who can say Muscle definitely is my best friend." Hrithik commented, "Super."