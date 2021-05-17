Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Sussanne Khan channels her inner baker in lockdown, Shilpa Shetty's husband Raj Kundra makes a tempting offer
bollywood

Sussanne Khan channels her inner baker in lockdown, Shilpa Shetty's husband Raj Kundra makes a tempting offer

Sussanne Khan wore the apron to bake cakes during the lockdown. She took to Instagram and shared a video from her baking session.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAY 17, 2021 09:24 PM IST
(L) Sussanne Khan bakes cakes during the lockdown, (R) Shilpa Shetty and her husband, Raj Kundra.

Like many people, Sussanne Khan too turned towards baking during the lockdown. On Sunday, she took to her Instagram account to share a video in which she was seen baking two cakes from the scratch.

The video featured a montage of clips in which Sussanne was placing the baking trays filled with the cake dough in the oven, taking them out once they were done, and decorating them with the icing cream. She shared the video with the caption, "Working with your hands is like rejuvenation for your soul...#sogratefulformynest #lockdownsunday #Forthebakerinme."

Businessman Raj Kundra, husband of actor Shilpa Shetty, took to the comments section and asked Sussanne if he can sell the cakes at his Mumbai-based high-end restaurant. "Yum!! (clapping emoji) can we sell these at Bastian Please (smiling emoji)," he commented. Sussanne seemed to be on board with the idea. She replied, "@rajkundra9 anytime Raj! we should do a desert cookout tog there (smiling emojis)."

Sussanne recently made headlines when she sported gender-fluid pathani suit, leaving her ex-husband, actor Hrithik Roshan impressed. "Super look," he commented. On Monday, she also revealed she headed out for a drive, sharing a video from her car.

Also Read: Ram Gopal Varma, who once praised Kangana Ranaut's acting, hints his opinions might change

Raj, on the other hand, was diagnosed with Covid-19. Shilpa had issued a statement confirming the news on May 7. "The last 10 days have been difficult for us as a family. My parents-in-law tested positive for Covid-19, followed by Samisha, Viaan-Raj, my Mom, and lastly, Raj. They’ve all been in isolation in their rooms at home as per the official guidelines and have been following the doctor’s advice. Two of our in-house staff members have also tested positive and they are being treated at a medical facility," she had said.

Over the weekend, she shared a goofy picture featuring Raj to depict love in the time of Covid-19. In the picture, she was seen gazing into her husband Raj Kundra’s eyes, but with a glass wall separating them. She joked that it was ‘love in the time of corona’.

Like many people, Sussanne Khan too turned towards baking during the lockdown. On Sunday, she took to her Instagram account to share a video in which she was seen baking two cakes from the scratch.

The video featured a montage of clips in which Sussanne was placing the baking trays filled with the cake dough in the oven, taking them out once they were done, and decorating them with the icing cream. She shared the video with the caption, "Working with your hands is like rejuvenation for your soul...#sogratefulformynest #lockdownsunday #Forthebakerinme."

Businessman Raj Kundra, husband of actor Shilpa Shetty, took to the comments section and asked Sussanne if he can sell the cakes at his Mumbai-based high-end restaurant. "Yum!! (clapping emoji) can we sell these at Bastian Please (smiling emoji)," he commented. Sussanne seemed to be on board with the idea. She replied, "@rajkundra9 anytime Raj! we should do a desert cookout tog there (smiling emojis)."

Sussanne recently made headlines when she sported gender-fluid pathani suit, leaving her ex-husband, actor Hrithik Roshan impressed. "Super look," he commented. On Monday, she also revealed she headed out for a drive, sharing a video from her car.

Also Read: Ram Gopal Varma, who once praised Kangana Ranaut's acting, hints his opinions might change

Raj, on the other hand, was diagnosed with Covid-19. Shilpa had issued a statement confirming the news on May 7. "The last 10 days have been difficult for us as a family. My parents-in-law tested positive for Covid-19, followed by Samisha, Viaan-Raj, my Mom, and lastly, Raj. They’ve all been in isolation in their rooms at home as per the official guidelines and have been following the doctor’s advice. Two of our in-house staff members have also tested positive and they are being treated at a medical facility," she had said.

Over the weekend, she shared a goofy picture featuring Raj to depict love in the time of Covid-19. In the picture, she was seen gazing into her husband Raj Kundra’s eyes, but with a glass wall separating them. She joked that it was ‘love in the time of corona’.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
sussanne khan raj kundra shilpa shetty

Related Stories

bollywood

Shilpa Shetty's husband Raj Kundra deepfakes them into Beauty and the Beast, predicts post lockdown look. See here

PUBLISHED ON MAY 05, 2021 02:52 PM IST
bollywood

Sussanne Khan reacts to Arslan Goni breaking chair while getting Covid-19 shot. Watch

PUBLISHED ON MAY 06, 2021 06:21 PM IST
TRENDING NEWS

Tired elephant stuck in mud gets help from forest officials. watch rescue video

Grandma bowls a strike like a boss, her video is impressing tweeple. Watch

Are you a pet parent? You'll find this video of Ram Kapoor and his dog relatable

Sania Mirza’s son Izhaan ‘coaches’ her during practice. Watch adorable video
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Coronavirus Live Updates
Horoscope Today
Cyclone Tauktae
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP