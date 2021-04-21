Sussanne Khan gives glimpse of her singing, Shilpa Shetty, Twinkle Khanna shower her with love. Watch

Interior designer Sussanne Khan on Thursday shared a short video displaying her singing skills. Giving encouragement were her many industry friends as she sang Wonderwall by English rock band, Oasis.

Sharing it, she wrote: "Wonderwall amateur attempt to keeping a good mindset. Last year this time in the lockdown days, Singing was my happy space. This year, importantly each day, I make ‘a note to self, to keep finding new ways to keep the mind tough and strong at these uncertain times.

Thankfully now I don’t need anyone to save me. My grit is my own ‘Wonderwall’. #staystrong #keepexploring #resilience #BeYourOwnWonderwall thank you @knowmadicneha for the motivation."

Giving her their stamp of approval were a host of her industry friends. Bipasha Basu wrote: "Awwww." Shilpa Shetty said: "Muaaaaaahhhhh." Twinkle Khanna dropped a bunch of heart emojis and so did Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives star Bhavana Panday.

Sussanne's fans too were delighted; one said: "You’ve got such a sweet voice!!!! Like a lil bird." Another said: "Awesome singing. You are amazing. Salute to your passion and you are the best in every sphere."

Sussanne is pretty active on Instagram and routinely shares posts. On her parents' 55 anniversary, she had written: "To the most beautiful teachers and care givers..my Mummsy and Papa. Mom.. you taught me how to be kind and loving, and Papa you taught me how to embrace being tough, resilient and brave...u both are my greatest teachers.. love you larger than the universe..p.s Beauty is what beauty does Happiest 55 th anniversary. #mymostpreciousgift #allforonenoneforall #thehouseofkhan."

Sussanne has been keeping busy with a work as an interior designer. After months of preparation, in January this year she launched her online store, The Charcoal Project.