Sussanne Khan issues clarification, says reports about her arrest are ‘completely incorrect and irresponsible’

Updated: Dec 23, 2020, 07:53 IST

Hrithik Roshan’s ex-wife, Sussanne Khan, has issued a clarification after it was reported on Tuesday that she had been booked for violating Covid-19 protocols at a Mumbai club. It was also reported that cricketer Suresh Raina had also been arrested.

In a social media post titled ‘my humble clarification’, Sussanne wrote that she was not arrested, and expressed her appreciation for the Mumbai Police.

“Last night I was at a close friend’s birthday dinner & a few of us extended to the Dragon Fly club at JW Marriott, Sahar. At 2.30 am the authorities entered the club. Whilst the club management and the authorities were sorting things out, all the guests present were asked to wait for a period of three hours. We were finally allowed to leave at 6 am. Therefore, the speculation by parts of the media that there were arrests made are completely incorrect and also irresponsible,” she wrote.

She added, “I fail to understand why we were made to wait or what the issue was with the authorities and the club. I am setting the record straight with this statement. I have utmost regard & respect for the Mumbai Police and for all their selfless efforts in keeping us Mumbaikars safe. Without their constant vigilance for public welfare, we would not feel safe. Best regards, Sussane.”

On Tuesday, PTI reported that 34 persons were booked under sections 188 (Disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant), 269 (whoever unlawfully or negligently does any act which is, and which he knows or has reason to believe to be, likely to spread the infection of any disease dangerous to life), and 34 (Acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of IPC, police said.

“Party (Nahin) Chalegi Till Six In The Morning! A raid was conducted at a nightclub in Andheri at around 3 am, for flouting COVID prevention norms. Action has been initiated against 34 people, out of which 19 were from Delhi & Punjab, including some celebrities #NewNormal,” Mumbai Police tweeted.

“Suresh was in Mumbai for a shoot which extended to late hours and was invited by a friend for a quick dinner post the same prior to him taking his flight back to Delhi. He was not aware of the local timings and protocols,” a statement on behalf of Raina said.

