Sussanne Khan's sister Farah Khan Ali is 'happily separated' from DJ Aqeel: 'There wasn't any third person involved'
bollywood

Sussanne Khan’s sister Farah Khan Ali is 'happily separated' from DJ Aqeel: 'There wasn’t any third person involved'

Sussanne Khan's sister Farah Khan Ali has confirmed her separation from husband DJ Aqeel. The couple share two children together. She explained that their relationship status changed nine years ago and there wasn't a third person involved.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 16, 2021 11:53 AM IST
Farah Ali Khan and DJ Aqeel have parted ways.

Sussanne Khan's sister Farah Khan Ali has confirmed that she has separated from her husband DJ Aqeel. Farah took to her Instagram and shared a picture of the couple and penned a note explaining the separation. Farah revealed that their relationship status changed from a couple to friends nine years ago and assured fans that she and Aqeel are on good terms.

"Sometimes two people grow apart. Sometimes they outgrow each other. It has been 9 years since my relationship with my husband Aqeel changed its status as a couple to just friends and to term it simply would be to state that we are 'Happily Separated'," she said. The couple tied the knot in February 1999 and share two children, Azaan and Fizaa. Talking about the kids, Farah said, "We will always be best friends to each other and parents to our wonderful children Azaan and Fizaa who love us both equally yet accept that we cannot be a couple any longer."

"This was a mutual decision we took together involving two adults and there wasn’t any third person involved. The reason we are announcing it publicly now, is so that the ones who know us accept our situation gracefully and always wish well for both of us especially because we hold no animosity of any kind towards one another and will always be there for each other. Aqeel is and will always be my family as I will be his. We hope that all our well wishers will accept our decision maturely and not judge us for it. It’s important to be happy and we all, Aqeel and I including our children and families most definitely are. That’s all that matters. Grateful and happy for everything in my life," she concluded her post.

Also Read: Kareena Kapoor-Saif Ali Khan get a shoutout from his sister Saba Ali Khan: 'I know I can count on you both'

Aqeel shared the same post and note on his Instagram account. Farah received love from her sister Sussanne. She commented, "Love u both," with a bunch of heart emojis. Dia Mirza, Neelam Kothari and Sophie Choudry joined Sussanne in sending the couple love.

