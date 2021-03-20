IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Sussanne Khan says 'hello summer' with a new haircut, Bipasha Basu and Shilpa Shetty love her look. See here
Sussanne Khan is an interior designer.
Sussanne Khan is an interior designer.
bollywood

Sussanne Khan says 'hello summer' with a new haircut, Bipasha Basu and Shilpa Shetty love her look. See here

  • Sussanne Khan shared a video showing off her new hairstyle. Commenting on it were her industry friends Bipasha Basu, Shilpa Shetty, and producer Ekta Kapoor.
READ FULL STORY
By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON MAR 20, 2021 08:49 PM IST

Interior designer Sussanne Khan welcomed summer with a new hairstyle. She posted a video showing off her new look.

Posting it, she wrote: "Hello Summer... chop chop chop @zenobiamody @kromakaysalon." The video saw a number of her industry friends react to it. Bipasha Basu said "cute" while Shilpa Shetty wrote "love it". Ekta Kapoor alo said: "Nice ! Cutting. Mine tom."

Sussanne's fans too were happy to see her new look. One said: "Love it. Looks so good. You’ve chopped off 10 years." Another said: "So beautiful." Sussanne is an interior designer. In January this year, she launched her online store called The Charcoal Project. Prior to its launch, she had shared a picture of herself posing with one of her creations and wrote: "The eagles are landing. 3 days to go.. we launch @thecharcoalproject Our online store. Come fly with us. #SussanneKhan #thecharcoalproject #eagleman #gladiators #winged."

Apart from her work, Sussanne's Instagram page also has pictures of her sons, Hridhaan and Hrehaan. Wishing her nephew Yuraaz Arora, she had written: "The good son, brother, grandson, nephew n every bond.. handsome is what handsome does.. Happy belated birthday to my gorgeous @yuraazarora.. god bless u limitless for the wonderful human u are #mysacredfamily."

Also read: Parineeti Chopra on equation with Shraddha Kapoor after taking over Saina biopic: 'She is the sweetest girl ever'

In another post, she shared a throwback picture from her sons' childhood and wrote: "My Heart monsters.. who have eaten up my heart."

Sharing another one featuring her father Sanjay Khan, she wrote: "Questions of science... my pa and my babyboy.. it’s all in the DNA... #thegenepool #khanroshan."

Wishing her cousin, daughter of Firoz Khan, Laila, she had written: "Happy birthday our darling Lai... Shine brighter than all the stars in the sky love you loads beautiful sister #supernova #sistalove."

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
OTT
Topics
sussanne khan bipasha basu shilpa shetty + 1 more

Related Stories

Farah Ali Khan and DJ Aqeel have parted ways.
Farah Ali Khan and DJ Aqeel have parted ways.
bollywood

Sussanne Khan’s sister Farah Khan Ali is 'happily separated' from DJ Aqeel

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 16, 2021 11:53 AM IST
  • Sussanne Khan's sister Farah Khan Ali has confirmed her separation from husband DJ Aqeel. The couple share two children together. She explained that their relationship status changed nine years ago and there wasn't a third person involved.
READ FULL STORY
Rhea Chakraborty is back on Instagram after eight months.
Rhea Chakraborty is back on Instagram after eight months.
bollywood

Rhea makes Instagram comeback with Women's Day post for her mother

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 08, 2021 01:08 PM IST
Rhea Chakraborty has come back on Instagram after eight months. She has shared a Women's Day post dedicated to her mother.
READ FULL STORY
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
Sussanne Khan is an interior designer.
Sussanne Khan is an interior designer.
bollywood

Sussanne Khan gets a new haircut, says 'hello summer'. See here

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON MAR 20, 2021 08:49 PM IST
  • Sussanne Khan shared a video showing off her new hairstyle. Commenting on it were her industry friends Bipasha Basu, Shilpa Shetty, and producer Ekta Kapoor.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Alia Bhatt will be seen next in Gangubai Kathiawadi.
Alia Bhatt will be seen next in Gangubai Kathiawadi.
bollywood

Alia Bhatt posts fresh pic from underwater swim, calls it 'the best day'

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 20, 2021 07:46 PM IST
  • Alia Bhatt shared a stunning new picture of hers, swimming underwater in a pool. Her fans loved it and showered their love for it. See it here.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Saba Ali Khan shared an old picture from her vacation with Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor, Taimur Ali Khan, Soha Ali Khan, Kunal Khemu and Inaaya Naumi Kemmu.
Saba Ali Khan shared an old picture from her vacation with Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor, Taimur Ali Khan, Soha Ali Khan, Kunal Khemu and Inaaya Naumi Kemmu.
bollywood

Saba Ali Khan shares throwback pic featuring Kareena, Saif, Taimur on a vacay

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 20, 2021 07:43 PM IST
  • Saba Ali Khan took a walk down the memory lane and shared a picture featuring Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor, Taimur, Soha Ali Khan, Kunal Khemu and Inaaya on a vacation.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Actor and environmental activist Dia Mirza says she hopes that now more than ever we need to realise that there is an ecological balance that helps the planet health and along with it our health.
Actor and environmental activist Dia Mirza says she hopes that now more than ever we need to realise that there is an ecological balance that helps the planet health and along with it our health.
bollywood

Dia Mirza: The younger generation is far more environment conscious

By Juhi Chakraborty
PUBLISHED ON MAR 20, 2021 07:34 PM IST
On the occasion of International Day of Forests (March 21), Dia Mirza hopes that it is a reminder for all of us to save our forest.
READ FULL STORY
Close
John Abraham plays the lead in Mumbai Saga, released this weekend,
John Abraham plays the lead in Mumbai Saga, released this weekend,
bollywood

Mumbai Saga star John Abraham clarifies stand on movies releasing on OTT

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 20, 2021 07:29 PM IST
  • John Abraham has issued a clarification days after he said 90% of the movies releasing on the OTT platform were 'bad.' He said his statement was taken out of context.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Sonu Sood moved to Mumbai from Moga to become an actor.
Sonu Sood moved to Mumbai from Moga to become an actor.
bollywood

Sonu Sood gets emotional, remembers parents as airline honours him

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON MAR 20, 2021 07:25 PM IST
  • Taking to Twitter, Sonu Sood recalled the time when he came from Moga, Punjab, to Mumbai, Maharashtra, on an unreserved ticket.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Aarya Babbar (sourced)
Aarya Babbar (sourced)
bollywood

Humbled by the kind of roles; good work coming my way: Aarya Babbar

By S Farah Rizvi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 20, 2021 07:03 PM IST
Aarya Babbar feels it’s a great time for actors like him, with multiple projects happening and him being finally offered a choice of roles
READ FULL STORY
Close
Gauri Khan is a successful producer and an interior designer.
Gauri Khan is a successful producer and an interior designer.
bollywood

Gauri stuns on mag cover, says SRK and her divide parenting duties for AbRam

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON MAR 20, 2021 07:13 PM IST
  • Gauri Khan graced the March cover of a fashion magazine and spoke about growing up in Delhi, career choices, children Suhana, Aryan, and bringing up AbRam with Shah Rukh Khan.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Actor Isha Talwar has been a part of Hindi films such as Article 15 and Tubelight.
Actor Isha Talwar has been a part of Hindi films such as Article 15 and Tubelight.
bollywood

Isha Talwar: I don’t want 2021 to be hectic for me

By Rishabh Suri
PUBLISHED ON MAR 20, 2021 05:55 PM IST
Actor Isha Talwar talks about her south projects and getting to explore something in her recent music video which she couldn’t in films till now- dancing.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Mira Rajput looks stunning in her mini dress(Instagram/ delnanallaseth )
Mira Rajput looks stunning in her mini dress(Instagram/ delnanallaseth )
bollywood

Mira Rajput shares new picture of herself, asks 'who's in the same boat?'

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 20, 2021 05:46 PM IST
  • Mira Rajput, the wife of actor Shahid Kapoor, currently has over 2.5 million followers on the social media platform Instagram
READ FULL STORY
Close
Adhyayan Suman and Maera Mishra broke up last year.
Adhyayan Suman and Maera Mishra broke up last year.
bollywood

Adhyayan opens up about breakup, says 'won't let anyone pull me down anymore'

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 20, 2021 04:56 PM IST
  • Actor Adhyayan Suman had said that he wouldn't speak about his breakup with Maera Mishra in public, but in a recent interview, he divulged details about what happened.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Jacqueline has two pet cats - Yoda and Miu Miu.
Jacqueline has two pet cats - Yoda and Miu Miu.
bollywood

Jacqueline tries water beauty therapy, here's her cat's reaction to seeing ice

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 20, 2021 04:31 PM IST
Jacqueline Fernandez shared a cute video clip showing her pet cat Yoda's reaction when she placed ice cubes in front of him.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Kartik Aaryan donned the turban for Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. (Varinder Chawla)
Kartik Aaryan donned the turban for Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. (Varinder Chawla)
bollywood

Kartik's turbaned look from Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 revealed as he's spotted on set

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 20, 2021 04:09 PM IST
  • Kartik Aayan has been busy filming Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 lately. The actor was spotted on the sets in Mumbai on Saturday, sporting a red turban.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Mouni Roy has shared new dance videos.(Instagram/imouniroy)
Mouni Roy has shared new dance videos.(Instagram/imouniroy)
bollywood

Mouni Roy's rumoured partner Suraj Nambiar 'rawrs' at her new dance video

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 20, 2021 04:09 PM IST
  • Actor Mouni Roy doesn't talk about her personal life, but her recent social media PDA with rumoured fiancé Suraj Nambiar has set the rumour mills churning.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Actor Jisshu Sengupta will be looking back upon his journey for his autobiography
Actor Jisshu Sengupta will be looking back upon his journey for his autobiography
bollywood

Jisshu Sengupta: I had no one to talk to during my dark phase

By Sugandha Rawal
PUBLISHED ON MAR 20, 2021 03:46 PM IST
For actor Jisshu Sengupta, spending 23 years in showbiz was not at all a smooth ride, but rather a turbulent one
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP