Sussanne Khan shares pics from California vacay with Arslan Goni, dubs it 'best summer ever'; Preity Zinta reacts. Watch

Sussanne Khan and Arslan Goni have returned to Mumbai after a long vacation in California, the United States. Sussanne took to her Instagram account on Sunday to share a montage video of the trip, and thanked California for giving the ‘best summer ever’. Also Read| Sussanne Khan calls boyfriend Arslan Goni ‘my heart’ as he shares pic from their US trip

The video carried solo as well as romantic pictures of Sussanne and Arslan Goni from California. It also contained videos of them having a road trip in the state, along with pictures of them hanging out with their friends. Sussanne captioned it, "I don’t know what you been told.. but time is running out so spend it like it’s gold...#perception. P.S…Thank you sooo much my sweetheart California…for giving us the best summer ever." She also added heart and evil eye amulet emojis.

Arslan commented kissing face emojis in the comments section, writing, "Beyond." Preity Zinta, who met Sussanne and Arslan while they were in California, also commented on the post. The actor wrote, "I miss you guys already," adding two hearts emojis. Ekta Kapoor and Arslan's brother Aly Goni also commented heart emojis on the post.

Preity had previously shared a selfie of herself and Sussanne on her Instagram account, writing, "There are friends in life & there are friends for life. Never a dull moment with you my darling @suzkr Three decades and counting." She had also shared pictures from a night out during which she and Sussanne were joined by Abhay Deol. Abhay commented on the post, "This needs to happen more often!"

Previously, Preity had shared a picture in which she, Sussanne, and Arslan were joined by her husband Gene Goodenough and Sussanne's ex-husband Hrithik Roshan, along with Sonali Bendre. Preity called it 'a night to remember.' Sussanne and Arslan had shared several other pictures from their trip on their Instagram accounts.

