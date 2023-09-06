Sussanne Khan wishes former father-in-law Rakesh Roshan: ‘Happy happiest birthday dear papa…’

Sussanne Khan and Hrithik Roshan separated a decade ago, but the two have maintained cordial relations since. Sussanne's recent Instagram Story is proof. The interior and fashion designer posted a picture with their sons and Hrithik's father and filmmaker Rakesh Roshan while wishing him on his 74th birthday. (Also Read: Sussanne Khan praises Narayan Murthy for criticising Kareena Kapoor's behaviour with fans)

Sussanne's birthday wishes for Rakesh Roshan

Sussanne Khan and her sons celebrate Rakesh Roshan's 74th birthday

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Sussanne took to her Instagram Stories on Wednesday to share a family portrait. In the picture, she's seen posing with her and Hrithik's sons, Hrehaan and Hridaan, and her former father-in-law Rakesh Roshan. While she's wearing a black tank top, her kids are dressed in white T-shirt and hoodie. Rakesh chose a colourful shirt for the occasion of his 74th birthday. He's also seen holding a glass of whiskey in his hand.

Sussanne wrote in the caption, “Happy happiest birthday dear papa .. god bless you with a wonderful year ahead (red heart, hug, and namaste emojis).” She also tagged Rakesh along with some more red heart and hug emojis. The filmmaker hasn't reposted her Story yet.

Rakesh's birthday celebration

Earlier in the day, Rakesh took to his Instagram to post a video of his birthday celebration with his friends “of 50 years.” The video included many of his closest friends singing Baar Baar Din Ye Aaye from the 1967 spy thriller Farz, as Rakesh cut the birthday cake.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Interestingly, his close friend Jeetendra, who stood by him and sang along, was the actor who featured in the above famous birthday song from Farz. Among others present in the room, veteran actor Prem Chopra was another familiar face.

Rakesh wrote in the caption, “50yrs friendship (very rare) thankyou Jeetu & friends for bringing in my birthday. Gratitude (namaste emoji).”

More wishes for Rakesh Roshan

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Several celebrities took to the comment section of Rakesh's Instagram post to share their birthday wishes. Actor Anupam Kher wrote, “Happy birthday ji. Love c and prayers always (emojis).” Jeetendra's son and actor Tusshar Kapoor commented, “Belated happy birthday guddu uncle.” Actor Rohit Bose, who starred in Rakesh's 2017 production Kaabil, wrote, “How sweet is this (red heart emojis) happy birthday Guddu ji (hug emoji).” Rakhi Sawant commented too, “Happy birthday to you Rakesh ji (bow down emoji).”

Rakesh and Hrithik recently celebrated the completion of 20 years since the release of their 2003 sci-fi blockbuster Koi Mil Gaya.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON