Sussanne Khan praises Narayan Murthy for criticising Kareena Kapoor's behaviour with fans

Actor Hrithik Roshan's ex-wife Sussanne Khan has praised Infosys founder Narayan Murthy for criticising actor Kareena Kapoor. Recently, in an old video, Narayan Murthy talked about how Kareena Kapoor ignored her fans on a flight. (Also Read | Internet reacts as Narayana Murthy says Kareena Kapoor ignored fans on flight) Sussanne Khan lauded Narayan Murthy's comments criticising Kareena Kapoor.

Narayan Murthy criticises Kareena

During a conversation at IIT-Kanpur, he shared an incident and voiced his surprise at the actor not acknowledging her fans on a flight. In the video, Murthy said, “The other day I was coming from London, and next to me was Kareena Kapoor, sitting in her seat. So many people came to her and they said hello. She didn't even bother to react. I was a little bit surprised. Whoever came to me, I stood up, and we discussed for a minute or half a minute-that's all they were expecting."

Sudha Murthy defends Kareena

His wife Sudha Murthy, sitting beside him, tried to defend the actor. Sudha said, "She has a million admirers. She must have been tired. Murthy, a founder, a software person, will have maybe 10,000 (fans), but a film actor will get a million.” Narayan Murthy continued, "That is not the issue. The issue is that when somebody shows affection, you can also show it back, however cryptic manner you can. I think that is very important. These are all ways to reduce your ego, that's all.”

Sussanne reacted to the video.

Sussanne reacts to Narayan Murthy's video

The video was also shared by ETimes on its Instagram account. Taking to the comments section, Sussanne Khan wrote, "Well said Mr Murthy (clapping hands emojis)."

There were rumours about Hrithik and Kareena dating each other which began around the time they starred in the Karan Johar's film Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham (2001). They went on to work in Yaadein (2001) and Main Prem Ki Deewani Hoon (2003).

Kareena and Hrithik's alleged affair

Kareena spoke with Filmfare in 2002 in an interview, Zoom quoted her as saying, "I was more bothered that his marriage would be affected. For me, it was a professional hazard. First it was Hrithik, tomorrow it could be someone else. As long as I know the truth, I’m fine. The most shocking part about the articles linking me with Hrithik was the insinuation that I was willing to give up my career to run after him. Please! Not for a man, never!"

Kareena's upcoming films

Fans will see Kareena in director Sujoy Ghosh's thriller which is based on the book The Devotion of Suspect X. It also stars Vijay Varma and Jaideep Ahlawat. Kareena also has The Crew alongside Tabu, Kriti Sanon and Diljit Dosanjh in the pipeline. Kapil Sharma will also be seen in a special cameo role in The Crew which will hit the theatres on March 22, 2024. Apart from that, she also has director Hansal Mehta's next untitled film in the pipeline.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON