Swara Bhasker wonders how she would protect her kid if she were born in Gaza; Zeenat Aman breaks silence on conflict

Actor Swara Bhasker has shared a long note as she empathised with the children of Gaza 'who are being killed every day under an imprisoned sky'. Taking to Instagram on Friday, Swara also wondered if she could ever protect her daughter Raabiyaa "if she were born in Gaza". (Also Read | Swara Bhasker says people's shock and horror at Hamas' attacks on Israel 'seem a bit hypocritical')

Swara shares pic with Raabiyaa

Swara Bhasker and Zeenat Aman posted on Instagram.

Swara also posted a photo as she sat on a chair with her baby in her arms. As the toddler lay wrapped in warm clothes, Swara looked at her with her face resting on her hands. The actor had a grim expression on her face.

Swara pens a note

Swara wrote, "Any new mom would know that one can spend hours staring at one’s newborn with a sense of fulfilment, peace and joy like no other. I am no different. And I’m sure like many mothers around the world that feeling when we look at our baby, is now marred by persistent dreadful thoughts that are hard to ignore."

Swara talks about Raabiyaa

She added, "I keep staring at the sleeping peaceful face of my baby girl wondering how I would ever protect her if she were born in #Gaza and praying that she never finds herself in any such situation and then wondering what blessing she is born with and what curse those Gazan children were born under who are being killed everyday under an imprisoned sky?!?"

Swara talks about children of Gaza

Swara concluded, "The unadulterated evil and moral depravity we are amidst is unfathomable! To bomb children in hospitals, relief shelters, churches with impunity and a license granted by major powers of the world signals what dark and unjust times we live in. Praying to any God that will listen, protect the children of Gaza from further pain and death; because the world will not protect them (heartbreak emoji)."

Zeenat Aman pens note

Veteran actor Zeenat Aman also shared a note on the Israel and Gaza conflict. She captioned her post, "A personal note on current events." The note read, "As a public personality whose job depends on mass appeal, I have always been wary of commenting on politics and religion. I am acutely aware that sharing an opinion on such matters can inflame public emotion. Further, I acknowledge my own lack of expertise in these arenas. However, I am completely capable of recognising human rights violations when I see them."

She also added, "The painful, near unbearable, visuals emerging from Palestine and Israel these past few days have compelled me to write this note. I cannot in good conscience remain silent at such a time. I stand with the international community that is calling for an immediate ceasefire, access to relief and necessary amenities for the besieged citizens of Palestine, the release of hostages, and a bringing to account of those who oppress, and unleash, violence against civilians of any race and religion."

Zeenat talks about innocent kids

She continued, "In particular, the blood of the innocent children killed and injured in these devastating and ongoing attacks should weigh heavy on us all. There is no justification for such barbarity, and we must not be mere spectators to it. I send my solidarity to friends across the world, who have risen above the narrow borders of race, religion and state to embrace ideals of justice, peace, and freedom."

