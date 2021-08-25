Swara Bhasker meets a psychologist as part of her prep for an upcoming project

In upcoming murder mystery, Swara Bhasker will be essaying the part of an investigating officer chasing a serial killer. To get under the skin of her character, she interacted with a psychologist to understand what goes into a serial killer’s head and psyche.

Talking about the need to make characters believable for the audience, she says, ‘’I feel that it is extremely important to understand your role and get things right while dealing with such topics. At a time when the audience is extremely aware and well-read, it becomes all the more important for the actors and those making content to take necessary steps in getting the portrayal on screen right.” She adds that though creative freedom is important, it’s her responsibility as a person who belongs to the creative field, to get the nuances of a character right.

But this isn’t the first time that Bhasker has played a character so thought-provoking. Recalling the parts she essayed in Anaarkali Of Aarah (2017) and Flesh (2020), she says, “Both were bitter and angry characters. The only thing I keep in mind while playing such characters is to sleep enough while the shoot is going on.”

So, how does she retreat herself from the roles that emotionally drain her? “I do relaxing detox programmes once we finish shooting. Some yoga that is focused on breathing, guided meditation or energy healing and taking a small vacation before the next shoot also help. Of course, nothing is as healing as going home to my family and pets,” she shares.

The actor, who is currently enjoying the love that’s coming her way for Sheer Qorma, is glad to get back to the grind. “I’ve resumed shoot for a film that got stalled in Goa due to the second wave. I’m happy to juggle and accommodate all the commitments. The one thing that the pandemic has taught me it is to be grateful for work,” Bhasker ends.