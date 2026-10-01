Swara Bhasker recalls director being inappropriate, banging on her door while drunk: ‘He asked for hug, I was scared’

Actor Swara Bhasker is one of the contestants on MX Player and Prime Video’s new reality show, Rise and Fall. In a recent episode, she spoke about how a Bollywood director behaved inappropriately with her during shooting, getting drunk, and insisting that she rehearse for a romantic scene alone. Swara recalls feeling scared and turning him down as he kept insisting on a hug.

Swara Bhasker recalls director being inappropriate

Swara Bhasker recalls being asked to rehearse for a romantic scene alone.

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On the reality show, Swara recalled an incident after the success of Tanu Weds Manu (2011). She said, “This was just after Tanu Weds Manu, my big lead film. It was a film that I was the heroine of, and we had to shoot for 56 days. First, he told me that directors must love their actors. Then he started texting me poetry about my looks. I was polite about it.”

Swara recalls that she and the male lead had to shoot a romantic scene for the film, and the director insisted that they rehearse for it alone. “I said no, you call the actor, cameraperson, let’s all do it together. I was the only woman at the guesthouse we were staying at,” she said, adding, “Later, I saw the director and cinematographer drinking, and their bottle was half empty. I mean, can you imagine? Why is a young woman, a girl in her early 20s, rehearsing with two drunk men? I was so scared, I left that place as soon as possible.”

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{{^usCountry}} Swara stated that things only got worse as the director began banging on her door later at night. “At night, he’s constantly knocking on my door; I thought he would break it. When I opened it, he was swaying and asking me for a hug,” she recalled, adding, “I said, no, you cannot get a hug. He kept slurring and pushing for it. I told him to his face that he’s scaring me. I couldn’t do anything more; he’s the director of the film.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Swara stated that things only got worse as the director began banging on her door later at night. “At night, he’s constantly knocking on my door; I thought he would break it. When I opened it, he was swaying and asking me for a hug,” she recalled, adding, “I said, no, you cannot get a hug. He kept slurring and pushing for it. I told him to his face that he’s scaring me. I couldn’t do anything more; he’s the director of the film.” {{/usCountry}}

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Swara Bhasker’s life and career

Swara debuted on-screen in 2009 with the film Madholal Keep Walking, but it was in 2011 that she got recognition for her supporting role in Tanu Weds Manu. She went on to star in films such as Raanjhanaa, Tanu Weds Manu Returns, Prem Ratan Dhan Payo, and Veere Di Wedding, making a name for herself. In 2023, she married politician Fahad Ahmad, and they have a daughter, Rabiya. Rise and Fall Season 2’s new episodes drop every day at 12 PM. Virender Sehwag hosts the show.