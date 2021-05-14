Swara Bhasker, Richa Chadha slam troll for 'perverted' comments, being 'obsessed with vibrator'

Actor Swara Bhasker, replying to a troll, has wondered why they seem to be so obsessed with 'vibrators'. Swara was at the receiving end of mass trolling after appearing in the film Veere Di Wedding.

On Thursday, she took to Twitter to respond to a journalist who accused her in Hindi of having 'made a joke out of providing service', reacting to Swara's participation in a drive to secure Covid-19 resources for those in need. "Uncle thoda obsessed nahi lag rahe vibrator se (Doesn't uncle seem obsessed with vibrators)?!?" she wrote. The man had written that little could be expected of a person who brought 'vibrators' to Indian films as a beacon of female empowerment.

Her film industry colleagues Taapsee Pannu and Richa Chadha also chimed in, sharing their own experiences with the man. "At a time when everyone is doing literally all they can to help, he simply cannot help but out himself as a pervert," wrote Richa, sharing screenshots of the man's tweets, in which he had singled out her, Swara, and Sunny Leone, and mocked their photographs in publicity material for the Covid-19 relief campaign.

"He has been writing things about me also but I always a more important tweet before and after his to attend to so overlooked it. This is how he wants to put his power in use :) shows much," Taapsee wrote.

Swara, Richa and Taapsee have also united in the past to criticise Kangana Ranaut, who was recently evicted from Twitter for violating the platform's hate speech and abusive behaviour policies. Swara and Taapsee had been attacked online by Kangana and her sister Rangoli Chandel in the past.