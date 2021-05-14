Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Swara Bhasker, Richa Chadha slam troll for 'perverted' comments, being 'obsessed with vibrator'
bollywood

Swara Bhasker, Richa Chadha slam troll for 'perverted' comments, being 'obsessed with vibrator'

Swara Bhasker, Richa Chadha and Taapsee Pannu united against a troll for making 'perverted' comments against them.
By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON MAY 14, 2021 10:39 AM IST
Richa Chadha, Swara Bhasker have responded to a troll.

Actor Swara Bhasker, replying to a troll, has wondered why they seem to be so obsessed with 'vibrators'. Swara was at the receiving end of mass trolling after appearing in the film Veere Di Wedding.

On Thursday, she took to Twitter to respond to a journalist who accused her in Hindi of having 'made a joke out of providing service', reacting to Swara's participation in a drive to secure Covid-19 resources for those in need. "Uncle thoda obsessed nahi lag rahe vibrator se (Doesn't uncle seem obsessed with vibrators)?!?" she wrote. The man had written that little could be expected of a person who brought 'vibrators' to Indian films as a beacon of female empowerment.

Her film industry colleagues Taapsee Pannu and Richa Chadha also chimed in, sharing their own experiences with the man. "At a time when everyone is doing literally all they can to help, he simply cannot help but out himself as a pervert," wrote Richa, sharing screenshots of the man's tweets, in which he had singled out her, Swara, and Sunny Leone, and mocked their photographs in publicity material for the Covid-19 relief campaign.

"He has been writing things about me also but I always a more important tweet before and after his to attend to so overlooked it. This is how he wants to put his power in use :) shows much," Taapsee wrote.

Also read: Richa Chadha, Swara Bhasker lead celebs reacting to Kangana Ranaut's Twitter suspension: 'Be yourself somewhere else'

Swara, Richa and Taapsee have also united in the past to criticise Kangana Ranaut, who was recently evicted from Twitter for violating the platform's hate speech and abusive behaviour policies. Swara and Taapsee had been attacked online by Kangana and her sister Rangoli Chandel in the past.

Actor Swara Bhasker, replying to a troll, has wondered why they seem to be so obsessed with 'vibrators'. Swara was at the receiving end of mass trolling after appearing in the film Veere Di Wedding.

On Thursday, she took to Twitter to respond to a journalist who accused her in Hindi of having 'made a joke out of providing service', reacting to Swara's participation in a drive to secure Covid-19 resources for those in need. "Uncle thoda obsessed nahi lag rahe vibrator se (Doesn't uncle seem obsessed with vibrators)?!?" she wrote. The man had written that little could be expected of a person who brought 'vibrators' to Indian films as a beacon of female empowerment.

Her film industry colleagues Taapsee Pannu and Richa Chadha also chimed in, sharing their own experiences with the man. "At a time when everyone is doing literally all they can to help, he simply cannot help but out himself as a pervert," wrote Richa, sharing screenshots of the man's tweets, in which he had singled out her, Swara, and Sunny Leone, and mocked their photographs in publicity material for the Covid-19 relief campaign.

"He has been writing things about me also but I always a more important tweet before and after his to attend to so overlooked it. This is how he wants to put his power in use :) shows much," Taapsee wrote.

Also read: Richa Chadha, Swara Bhasker lead celebs reacting to Kangana Ranaut's Twitter suspension: 'Be yourself somewhere else'

Swara, Richa and Taapsee have also united in the past to criticise Kangana Ranaut, who was recently evicted from Twitter for violating the platform's hate speech and abusive behaviour policies. Swara and Taapsee had been attacked online by Kangana and her sister Rangoli Chandel in the past.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
swara bhasker richa chadha taapsee pannu

Related Stories

bollywood

Actor Siddharth says 'Hindi speaking junta' is calling him 'South ka Swara Bhasker', here's how she reacted

PUBLISHED ON MAY 07, 2021 08:30 AM IST
bollywood

Richa Chadha, Swara Bhasker lead celebs reacting to Kangana Ranaut's Twitter suspension: 'Be yourself somewhere else'

PUBLISHED ON MAY 04, 2021 05:50 PM IST
TRENDING NEWS

Mumbai Police shares post inspired by Harry Potter to spread this message

Bakery puts suspect’s image on cookies after robbery, post goes viral

Video of dog and deer’s unique friendship is winning hearts. Watch

Patient doggo waits eagerly for human to throw ball. Clip is a giggle-fest
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Coronavirus Live Updates
Horoscope Today
Covid Vaccine
Happy Eid ul Fitr 2021
Eid ul Fitr 2021
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP