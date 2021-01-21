Swara Bhasker's blunt advice for aspiring actors: 'It's hard, have a plan B'
- Actor Swara Bhasker has said that it is advisable to have a plan B in place before aspiring actors attempt to realise their Bollywood dreams.
Actor Swara Bhasker has some straightforward advice for aspiring actors: have a plan B. Swara said that very few people are able to realise their Bollywood dreams, and that there is no shame in having a contingency plan in place
In an interview, the actor said that even the biggest stars have moments of frustration, and that 'being down and out' is a sign of 'humanity'.
Asked if she has any advice for aspiring actors, she told The Times of India in an interview, "It's really hard. So be prepared for a long and tough journey. But if you love the job that you are doing, it will not be pressurising. Also, equip yourself to be employable in some other thing than acting. If it doesn't work out, you should have a plan B."
She continued, "This is a hard life with a lot of failure and frustration. You can be the biggest star and still have moments of frustration and failure. Always remember that the world is big and beautiful and the film industry is a very small part of it. So, if God forbid, your Bollywood dream doesn't work out, it's okay. It is not a big deal. There are so many interesting things you can do. Chase your dreams but don't lose yourself in chasing your dream."
Also read: Swara Bhasker is in splits after Kangana Ranaut claims she never read anyone's private chats: 'Your sense of humour...'
Swara on Wednesday made headlines after she took a swipe at a tweet by Kangana Ranaut. The two actors have been involved in a long feud. Reacting to a tweet in which Kangana said that liberals in Bollywood are terrified of her, Swara wrote, "Hahahahaha! Your sense of humour is just tops Kangana! Love from, A Libru."
Swara was last seen in the Netflix series Bhaag Beanie Bhaag. She also appeared in Flesh and Rasbhari.
