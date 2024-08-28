Swara Bhasker says Hema Committee report is ‘heartbreaking, familiar’: Showbiz has always been patriarchal power set-up

Actor Swara Bhasker has penned a long note after reading the Hema Committee report. The report revealed instances of harassment and exploitation of women in the Malayalam film industry. Taking to Instagram on Tuesday, Swara has called the findings 'heartbreaking because it is familiar'. In her note, she added that showbiz has always been a "male-centric industry, a patriarchal power set-up". The actor also questioned if "other language industries in India even talking about such things". (Also Read | Nani says Hema Committee report is bothering him; he's ‘scared to scroll’ online: Situation was much better 20 year ago) Swara Bhasker talked about The Hema Committee report.

Swara praised 'brave women'

She wrote, "I finally got around to reading about the findings of the Hema Committee Report. Before anything else, a big big hug and gratitude to the brave women of the Women In Cinema Collective (WCC) who have consistently raised their voice against sexual harassment and violence, who demanded that an expert committee examine the working conditions of women in their industry and suggest solutions, who testified before the Hema Committee, who've held the hands of and provided solace to each other and to all women who have suffered sexual harassment and violence in the industry. You are heroes and you are doing the work that people in positions of greater power ought to have done already. Respect and solidarity with you!"

Actor says 'showbiz is a patriarchal power set-up'

"It has been heartbreaking to read the findings of the committee. More heartbreaking because it is familiar. Maybe not every detail and not every nitty gritty but the larger picture of what the women have testified to is all too familiar. Showbiz is and always has been a male-centric industry, a patriarchal power set-up. It's also deeply perception-sensitive and risk-averse. Every day of production - shoot days but also pre and post-production days - are days when the meter is running and money is being spent. No one likes a disruption. Even if the disruptor has raised her voice for what is ethically correct. It's so much more convenient and financially practical to just carry on," she added.

Swara shares how ‘silence is the convention’

Swara added, "Showbiz is not just patriarchal, it's also feudal in character. Successful actors, directors and producers are elevated to the status of demi-gods and anything they do goes. If they do something unsavoury, the norm for everyone around is to look away. If someone makes too much noise and doesn't let an issue drop, label them 'trouble-makers' and let them bear the brunt of their overenthusiastic conscience. Silence is the convention. Silence is appreciated. Silence is practical and silence is rewarded."

Swara on showbiz and ‘predatory atmosphere’

"This happens everywhere in the world. This is how sexual harassment in showbiz is normalised and this is how a predatory atmosphere becomes 'the way things are.' Let's be clear, when power equations are so skewed, newcomers and other women who accept these conditions cannot be blamed for working within a framework they have not created. Accountability must always be sought from those who hold the reins of power and who create conditions where women have no choice if they want work," the actor wrote.

Swara questions ‘other language industries’

"The Hema Committee Report details experiences of women from the Malayalam film industry but that's only because the horrific case of sexual assault of an actress allegedly orchestrated by superstar Dileep opened a Pandora's box for them. And these women of the WCC and their well wishers did something unprecedented: they banded together to demand justice and equal treatment. Are other language industries in India even talking about such things? Until we don't face the uncomfortable truths we all know exist all around us, the brunt of existing abuses of power will continue to be borne by those who are vulnerable," the actor concluded her note.

She captioned the post, "I’ve just got down to reading the findings of the redacted Hema Committee Report and the findings are heartbreaking… and familiar! Here are some thoughts..#sexualharassment #genderviolence #hemacommitteereport."

About The Hema Committee report

The Hema Committee report prompted calls for action against the guilty. There was an uproar over the sexual abuse allegations made against a number of male professionals by women actors over the past few days. Many women actors have gone public with allegations of sexual harassment against some of the well-known faces of Malayalam cinema, including eminent director Ranjith and actors Siddique and Mukesh, in the wake of the Justice K Hema Committee report that shed light on workplace harassment in the Malayalam film world.

Many celebs including Tanushree Dutta, Lakshmi Manchu, Prithviraj Sukumara, Tovino Thomas and Parvathy Thiruvothu among others have reacted to the report.