Swara Bhasker showers praises on Taapsee Pannu as IT raids conducted at her house: 'Stand strong warrior'

Swara Bhasker praises Taapsee Pannu for being an 'amazing girl with courage and conviction', adding that she should stand as a 'strong warrior'.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 04, 2021 07:16 AM IST
Swara appreciates Taapsee for her courage and conviction.(YouTube)

Hours after Income Tax raids were conducted at residences and offices of Taapsee Pannu and Anurag Kashyap, Swara Bhasker tweeted about her appreciation for the Thappad star. The IT raids were conducted at premises linked to Taapsee, Anurag and his partners at the now-dissolved production house Phantom Films.

Without mentioning the raids or anything else, Swara wrote, "Appreciation tweet for @taapsee who is an amazing girl with courage and conviction that is rare to see now days.. Stand strong warrior!"

Filmmaker Anubhav Sinha also tweeted, "Kashyap and Taapsee I love you both. Just."

The raids began in the morning and continued till evening. The action is said to be part of an investigation against the production house, which was dissolved in 2018, and its promoters.

Anurag and Taapsee worked together in the 2018 film Manmarziyaan and have recently begun work on the upcoming film Dobaara. Both are vocal about their opinions on current affairs.

Maharashtra state minister and NCP leader Nawab Malik described the searches as an attempt to suppress the voices of those who speak against the Narendra Modi-led government. "Central agencies like ED, CBI, and Income Tax are being used to target those who take an anti-government stand and speak against the policies of the regime. The premises of Anurag Kashyap and Pannu have been raided. Both were raising their voices against the Modi government," he told PTI.

Responding to a question at a press conference in Delhi, Union minister Prakash Javadekar rejected allegations that the raids were linked to their comments, often seen as critical of the BJP. "This is too much," he said to the question. "Probe agencies undertake investigations based on credible information and the matter later goes to courts as well," PTI quoted him as saying.

