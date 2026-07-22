Swara Bhasker speaks out on additional CRPF deployment amid CJP protest

Since Monday, when students allegedly faced lathi-charge while marching in Delhi demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan following the NEET paper leak controversy, many celebrities have come out in support of the protest. Bollywood actor Swara Bhasker has been one of the first celebrities to publicly back the student movement. Now, she has shared a new video, calling out the government's reported deployment of additional CRPF companies in Delhi.

'Indian government has declared war on youth'

Bollywood actress Swara Bhasker spoke against government's reported decision to deploy additional security forces in Delhi.

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Swara shared a video in which she expressed her discontent over the government's reported deployment of more security forces in Delhi to deal with students who have been peacefully protesting in the national capital. She stated that these measures indicated that the "Indian government has declared war on the youth of this country."

She said in the video, "What is really screwed up about the government response to the Delhi protest is that they have the Delhi police in the full riot gear and on like the battle front, they have RAF (Rapid Action Force), they have 20 additional companies of CRPF coming to Delhi and now it is reported that they are also calling 10 more companies of CRPF from Kashmir. So, apparently students, who are leading a peaceful protest and are fighting for their own future, and have totally legitimate demands, are more dangerous to the Indian government than Pakistan and China. Let's say it s it is: The Indian government has declared war on the youth and children of this country. It is absolutely shameful."

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{{^usCountry}} She captioned the post, "It feels like the Indian Govt. has declared war on the children and youth of our country! Shame!!" According to PTI, Centre has ordered deployment of 20 additional companies of the CRPF in Delhi to strengthen security measures. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} She captioned the post, "It feels like the Indian Govt. has declared war on the children and youth of our country! Shame!!" According to PTI, Centre has ordered deployment of 20 additional companies of the CRPF in Delhi to strengthen security measures. {{/usCountry}}

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Anupam Kher warns students

Meanwhile, Anupam Kher has also spoken on the issue. However, he warned students to remain cautious of political parties using their movement to further their own political agendas. He in a X video, "But I want to say this thing as a big brother to you all, when external parties start entering your protest, especially political parties, who want to register their presence in every protest. Their aim is not to advance your cause, but to fulfil their own vested interests. You should be careful in this case. You might feel in the beginning that the more people join you, your protest will get more powerful, but it is not like that always. Many times, these same people start using your voices; they are just there to serve their political agendas. Later, the cause doesn’t remain with you; they take away the cameras and slogans with them. In this case, you and your protest suffer your truth suffers."

About the protest

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For the unversed, activist Sonam Wangchuk had been on a 25-day hunger strike demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over alleged structural failures and examination irregularities, including the NEET paper leak. The protest was backed by the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP). On Monday, CJP-led student protesters marched from Jantar Mantar to Parliament as part of their 'Chalo Sansad' protest. During the march, the students allegedly faced lathi-charge, and the police also reportedly used tear gas to disperse the crowd.