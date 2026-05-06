...
...
...
Next StoryDown Arrow

System release date out: Sonakshi Sinha, Jyotika's legal drama to stream on OTT from this date

Prime Video has set May 22 as the global premiere date for its upcoming Prime Original courtroom thriller System.

May 06, 2026 04:08 pm IST
ANI |
Advertisement

Prime Video has set May 22 as the global premiere date for its upcoming Prime Original courtroom thriller System, a high-stakes drama that delves into the complex intersection of power and justice.

System release date out

System stars Sonakshi Sinha and Jyotika.

Announced on May 6, the film is directed by Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari and produced by Pammi Baweja, Harman Baweja, and Smitha Baliga under the banner of Baweja Studios.

The system will stream exclusively on Prime Video in Hindi across India and more than 240 countries and territories.

All about System

Producer Harman Baweja added, "System is a gripping legal drama that brings together two headstrong women from contrasting worlds, bound by their own ideas of justice. Brought to life through powerful performances by Sonakshi Sinha, Jyotika, and Ashutosh Gowariker, the movie reflects our shared vision of telling meaningful, cinematic stories. We are thrilled to collaborate with Prime Video and Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari on this movie, a collaboration that has enabled us to bring this narrative to life with scale and authenticity. We look forward to delivering this genre-bending story to audiences in India and beyond."

Written by Harman Baweja, Arun Sukumar, Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari, Tasneem Lokhandwala, and Akshat Ghildial, System promises a layered narrative that combines legal drama with social commentary.

 
sonakshi sinha
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / System release date out: Sonakshi Sinha, Jyotika's legal drama to stream on OTT from this date
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.