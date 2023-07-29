Taali teaser: Sushmita Sen plays transgender activist Shreegauri Sawant, series out on Jio Cinema on August 15. Watch

Sushmita Sen will play a never-seen-before avatar as Shreegauri Sawant in the upcoming series, Taali, premiering August 15 on JioCinema. The teaser, unveiled on Saturday, gives a sneak peek of her courageous quest of struggles, resilience and triumph.

Sushmita Sen as Shreegauri Sawant in Taali

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Created by Arjun Singgh Baran and Kartk D Nishandar, directed by National Award-winning director Ravi Jadhav, written by Kshitij Patwardhan, and produced by Arjun Singgh Baran, Kartk D Nishandar (GSEAMS Production) and Afeefa Nadiadwala, Taali will shed light on transgender activist Shreegauri Sawant’s relentless pursuit for the recognition of the third gender in India.

Taali teaser

Sushmita is seen wearing a sari and adjusting her big bindi at the start of the teaser as she looks at herself in the mirror. One can see a photo of queer icon and iconic singer Usha Uthup on her cupboard. We then see members of the transgender community greet and touch the feet of Sushmita, who plays Shreegauri Sawant.

About Shreegauri Sawant

Shreegauri, born in Pune, left her home in her teens in order to avoid disappointing her dad, a police officer. She founded the Sakhi Char Chowghi Trust in 2000. The NGO provides counselling for the transgender community and promotes safe sex. In 2014, she became the first transgender activist to file a petition in the Supreme Court for adoptions rights of transgender people. She was also a petitioner in the landmark case where the Supreme Court recognised transgender as the third gender.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

About Sushmita Sen

Sushmita Sen was last seen in the titular character of a homemaker-turned-gangster Aarya in Season 2 of Ram Madhvani's thriller series on Disney+ Hotstar in 2021. She has wrapped up the shoot of Season 3 and that will premiere soon on the streaming platform. Sushmita had taken a sabbatical from acting after suffering a cardiac arrest during the shooting of Aarya Season 3. However, after recovery, she resumed shoot of the popular show.

About Ravi Jadhav

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Ravi Jadhav made his directorial debut with the 2010 Marathi musical Natarang, which won the Best Feature Film in Marathi honour at the 57th National Film Awards. His 2014 short film Mitraa won the Silver Lotus Award in the Best Short Fiction Film category at the 62nd National Film Awards.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT Entertainment Desk Dedicated professionals who write about cinema and television in all their vibrancy. Expect views, reviews and news.