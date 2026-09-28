Taapsee Pannu calls getting married to Mathias Boe the best decision of her life: ‘There is immense sense of respect’

Actor Taapsee Pannu has been extremely private about her personal life. So much so, that even after three years of her marriage to retired Danish professional badminton player and elite coach Mathias Boe, the actor has shared very little about her wedding or posted any pictures from her big day. In a recent chat with Nayandeep Rakshit on his YouTube channel, the actor opened up about their long term relationship and how both of them have immense respect for one another. (Also read: Taapsee Pannu opens up on secret wedding, not posting pics from that day: ‘My husband didn't sign up for the scrutiny’)

What Taapsee said

Taapsee Pannu and her husband Mathias Boe. The two kept their relationship private.

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When the actor was asked about being so secure about her relationship and dating Mathias for so many years before marriage, Taapsee spoke about how it all began and how much she values it in her life. She said, “The same year I debuted in Bollywood is when I started dating him. And I have held him close to me for all these years. Because I don't think I can do any better. I think this is the best decision I have made in my life. Because, your family is what God has given to you… my profession was also not by purely choice, it was by co-incidence. So, this was my choice! I am so proud of it.”

She went on to add, “We have been together for 13 years… There is extreme sense of security. Most importantly, immense respect for each other. Immense. Love comes after that. If the base of a relationship is not respect then that relationship won't last for a very long time. In the film industry itself I see a lot of colleagues who want to find love regardless of whatever profession… but it is hard, and it is getting harder. I am not sure why, do we value temporary happiness more? I had a totally opposite experience.”

Taapsee Pannu's films

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{{^usCountry}} Taapsee made her Bollywood debut in 2013 with the comedy film Chashme Baddoor, directed by David Dhawan. She went on to establish herself in the industry with powerful films like Pink, Baby, Naam Shabana, Thappad and Manmarziyaan. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Taapsee made her Bollywood debut in 2013 with the comedy film Chashme Baddoor, directed by David Dhawan. She went on to establish herself in the industry with powerful films like Pink, Baby, Naam Shabana, Thappad and Manmarziyaan. {{/usCountry}}

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Taapsee was recently seen in Assi and Gandhari. Assi was directed by Anubhav Sinha. It is a courtroom drama in which Taapsee played the role of a lawyer, Raavi Bhatkal. Gandhari, meanwhile, is an action-thriller directed by Devashish Makhija, in which she plays a mother whose daughter is kidnapped and who sets out to find her.