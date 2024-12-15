Taapsee Pannu reveals the actual date of her wedding with Mathias Boe, explains why she kept it secret

Actor Taapsee Pannu has shared that she married her longtime boyfriend-badminton player Mathias Boe in 2023 and not this year. Speaking with Agenda Aaj Tak 2024, Taapsee revealed that she had a court marriage with Mathias in December 2023. The actor was talking about her intimate wedding in Udaipur, Rajasthan, in March earlier this year. (Also Read | Taapsee Pannu marries Mathias Boe in Udaipur in an intimate wedding; Pavail Gulati, Anurag Kashyap attend: Report) Taapsee Pannu dated Mathias Boe for a decade before tying the knot.

Did Taapsee get married in 2023?

Taapsee said, “People were unaware of my wedding this year as we didn't make a formal announcement. In fact, we got married last year in December. Our wedding anniversary is coming soon. We simply signed the papers then. If I hadn't mentioned it today, no one would have known.”

Taapsee talks about her personal life

The actor also said, "We wanted to maintain a clear distinction between our personal and professional lives. I've observed that excessive exposure of personal life in professional life can negatively impact both spheres. The successes and failures of one's career often spill over into personal life, causing unnecessary stress. I've always strived to maintain a balance between the two."

About Taapsee's wedding

Taapsee tied the knot with Mathias in a traditional ceremony on March 23. The wedding was attended by their close friends and family. Anurag Kashyap, Kanika Dhillon and Pavail Gulati were among the celebrities who were part of her special day. Taapsee dated Mathias for about a decade. She has often talked about their relationship in interviews and on social media.

When Taapsee Pannu spoke about her wedding day

In January 2023, Taapsee told Brides Today that she wants, "A single-day wedding affair in tasteful nude and other subtle colours. It needs to be basic and drama-free because there is enough drama in my professional life, and I don’t want it to trickle down into my personal life." The actor also said that she does not want any late-night rituals at her wedding.

Taapsee's last film

Taapsee was last seen in Khel Khel Mein (2024) a comedy drama film written and directed by Mudassar Aziz. The film also stars Akshay Kumar, Fardeen Khan, Vaani Kapoor, Ammy Virk, Aditya Seal and Pragya Jaiswal. She is yet to announce her next project.