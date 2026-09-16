‘When you throw lemons…': Taapsee Pannu shades negative reviews as Gandhari becomes #1 non-English film on Netflix

Taapsee Pannu's latest film Gandhari released on Netflix on September 3. The film received mostly negative to mixed reviews from critics, but despite the response from critics and the audience, it has been performing well on the streaming platform, becoming the most-watched non-English film on the platform last week.

Gandhari tops Netflix list despite mixed reviews

Taapsee Pannu celebrates Gandhari's success.

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The actor took to X (formerly Twitter) to share the feat. She shared a screenshot showing Gandhari topping Netflix's non-English movies category. According to Netflix's website, the film has held the No. 1 position in 58 countries since its release two weeks ago. The film has also garnered 9.6 million views since its release, clocking 18.7 million viewing hours. Netflix's analytics site, Tudum, shows Gandhari is the most-watched non-English film on Netflix in the last week, beating Facing El Chapo and The Secret Woman.

Taapsee shared the film's achievement on X and wrote, "#Gandhari when numbers speak."

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{{^usCountry}} Taapsee also took a dig at negative reviews and reshared a post that stated how the film has topped Netflix chart despite being ‘trashed by everyone’. Taapsee reshared the post and wrote, “Not ‘everyone’ I guess. When you throw lemons, we make lemonade. Cheers!” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Taapsee also took a dig at negative reviews and reshared a post that stated how the film has topped Netflix chart despite being ‘trashed by everyone’. Taapsee reshared the post and wrote, “Not ‘everyone’ I guess. When you throw lemons, we make lemonade. Cheers!” {{/usCountry}}

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Other Indian films in Netflix Top 10 list

In Netflix's Top 10 non-English flms list, Gandhari is followed by the Danish film The Secret Woman. Suriya's Vishwanath & Sons, meanwhile, has quickly entered the Top 10 list and currently stands at No. 3.

Other Indian films on the list include Ajay Devgn-led multi-starrer Dhamaal 4, R Madhavan's GDN, and Alia Bhatt and Sharvari's Alpha, which occupy the fifth, sixth and ninth positions, respectively.

Gandhari review

Hindustan Times gave the film 2.5 stars. A part of the review read, "The trouble is that the film then starts depending a little too heavily on convenience itself. The plot has more than its share of loopholes. Bani somehow manages to become familiar with Joypurra's people and secrets within a month, while her husband conveniently finds a job too. For a town that the film otherwise presents as difficult to navigate, everyone seems surprisingly accessible. The setting, therefore, never quite acquires the mysterious quality it needs. It often feels less like a place where the story is unfolding and more like a place where the screenplay needs to move its characters around. The characters, too, are predictable in their moves."

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About Gandhari

Gandhari follows a mother's relentless pursuit to find and rescue her kidnapped daughter, exploring themes of revenge and redemption amid her harrowing journey. The film is directed by Devashish Makhija and stars Taapsee Pannu in the lead role, alongside Prashant Narayanan, Swastika Mukherjee and others.

Kanika Dhillon is credited with the story, screenplay and dialogues. Taapsee and Kanika have previously worked together on projects such as Haseen Dillruba and Rashmi Rocket.