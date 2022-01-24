Taapsee Pannu cracks up at Tahir Raj Bhasin’s cheeky reaction to their kissing scene in Looop Lapeta. Watch

Actors Taapsee Pannu and Tahir Raj Bhasin will appear on The Kapil Sharma Show this weekend to promote their upcoming film Looop Lapeta. A promo shared on YouTube by Sony Entertainment Television showed host Kapil Sharma asking them about their kissing scene in the trailer.

Kapil called it an exchange of oxygen and asked Tahir, “Aapne apne hothon ko sanitise kiya ya ek doosre ka RT-PCR dekh ke hi (Did you sanitise your lips or was looking at each other’s RT-PCR report enough)…?” His cheeky reply left Taapsee in splits.

“Taapsee ko oxygen dene ke liye mere ko koi RT-PCR inki dekhne ki zaroorat nahi hai, bhai. Kabhi bhi bula lo mereko (I don’t need to check Taapsee’s RT-PCR report before kissing her, call me anytime),” he said.

Kapil also pulled Tahir’s leg about playing the antagonist in Mardaani, which featured Rani Mukerji as a cop. Kapil joked that Tahir starred in a Yash Raj Films production and threatened the ‘maalkin (owner)’ of the banner in the film. “Himmat hai bande ka (The man has some courage),” he quipped. Rani is married to Aditya Chopra, the chairman and managing director of YRF.

Making a reference to Taapsee’s choc-a-block schedule, Kapil asked how she is managing promotions. “Aaj kal jitne days promotion mein lagte hai, utne mein ek picture shoot ho jaati hai. Agar promotion na hote na, toh main aur 5 picturein kar daalti (Nowadays, it takes the same amount of time to shoot for a film and promote it. If I didn’t have to promote my films, I would have done five more),” she laughed.

Looop Lapeta, directed by Aakash Bhatia, is an official remake of the German film Run Lola Run. The film, which also features Shreya Dhanwanthary in a key role, is scheduled for a direct-to-digital release on Netflix on February 4.

